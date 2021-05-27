4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $409,900

Showings Start 5/20. Offers to be reviewed 5/24 at 6:00 P.M. Do not miss this opportunity to live close to everything yet still feel you are in the country on this 1/2 acre wooded lot. This beautiful, updated home has ample living space with 4 bedrooms up, one of which is considerably larger than your average bedroom, 3+ car garage, two different living areas on the main level with a walk out to the secluded and large back yard, and yes many of those trees to the right of the home are part of this pie shaped lot. Next consider the finished lower and be sure to read about a page full of updates from furnace and bathrooms to windows and flooring. Floorplans attached also. UHP 13 month Home Warranty Included. View More