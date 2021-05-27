3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $244,900

No show until 5/21. Attractive & inviting end unit townhome conveniently located on the edge of Sun Prairie near shops, restaurants and parks. Upon entry you will be welcomed by the open concept layout with Acacia wood floors & tile throughout the first level. The living room features a cozy fireplace which flows into the eat-in kitchen offering optimal counter space, a large breakfast bar, pantry, ss appliances and access to the deck. Main floor laundry and ½ bath complete the first floor. 3 bedrooms upstairs including large primary suite complete w/ own private balcony & ensuite w/ dual vanities along with add’l full bath. The LL is a blank canvas ready to be finished or utilize plenty of storage. 2 car, attached garage is an added bonus! New furnace, Aprilaire & AC! View More