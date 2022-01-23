 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Storm Causes Delivery Delays
Winter Storm Causes Delivery Delays

Due to today’s snow storm, Capital Newspapers customers may experience delivery delays. Many carriers will run late today with some delivering today’s paper along with tomorrow’s edition. Please let us know if you do not receive the paper by tomorrow. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

While we are working to resume normal delivery, please visit our online site to access the digital version of the Wisconsin State Journal. To view the Wisconsin State Journal e-Edition, simply click on the link listed below: 

http://madisonstatejournal.wi.newsmemory.com/

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your loyal readership

