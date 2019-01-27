Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TONIGHT AND MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO MONDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS NORTH OF MADISON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...6 PM TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&