Given the level of acrimony Brett Favre sees between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers — a familiar feeling, having been there himself in 2008 before being traded to the Jets — Favre isn’t betting on there being a happy ending.
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
Gunfire struck two houses, police said.
The city announced Thursday that it is ending the current biweekly system of patrolling streets for large items in order to improve efficiency.
A Sun Prairie man who was walking on Interstate 39/90/94 near Windsor in Dane County was killed when he was struck by a semi-trailer truck early Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: The state is losing a windfall of revenue -- $167M a year -- by sending residents to the border to buy cannabis
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
The man's gunshot wounds are believed to be self-inflicted. Police would not say if the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Camp Beef Butter BBQ got its final approval from the town of Westport and has put in place its live music schedule.
It's unclear whether Aaron Rodgers has been open and honest with Green Bay's front office about just how frustrated he has been.