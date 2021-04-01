 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Win $500 in our Spring Cleaning Sweepstakes!

Win $500 in our Spring Cleaning Sweepstakes!

Win $500 in our Spring Cleaning Sweepstakes!

Spring cleaning is . . . cleansing? Worthwhile? A necessary evil? Or, dare we say, fun?

Register today in our Spring Cleaning Sweepstakes for your chance to win a $500 gift card that you can use to put toward cleaning supplies, a freshening-up of your spring wardrobe, or whatever you may need to help you dive into a new season. 

Entering is simple -- just visit the contest page. Once there, type in your name and email address, and you’ll be successfully entered.

As a valued member, you have unlimited access to content such as this and, in fact, all articles on our site, with no surveys. Just make sure you're logged in.

As always, thank you for being a member, and feel free to share our contest with friends and family!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump sued by two Capitol Police officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics