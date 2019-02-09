The Brewers signed starter Wade Miley at the start of spring training last year and he became a key cog during the stretch drive and playoff run. They've already signed veteran Josh Timlin to a minor-league contract, but he's a shot in the dark.
Since offseason free-agent signings are getting later and later, it wouldn't be a surprise if they added another starter soon, with Kuechel and Gonzalez among the possibilities.
Moustakas is a candidate to return, though he will probably wait awhile to see if his market improves. Harrison, who offers positional versatility, is another possibility and could hold down second base until Hiura or Mauricio Dubon (above) graduate from Class AAA.