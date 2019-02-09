It is an inarguable point that Ryan Braun was cursed with bad luck at the plate last season, hitting the ball hard but too often right at someone. It is also inarguable that Braun had only 20 home runs, where luck wasn't a factor.
At 35, Braun finally made a concession to age during the offseason and tinkered with his gorgeous swing in an attempt to recapture some power. But while analytics-driven talk about bat path and launch angles sounds nice, the proof will come when Braun starts facing major-league pitchers.