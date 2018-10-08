Senior | 5-10, 184
Santa Barbara,
California
Age at start of season: 22.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 22 goals, 27 assists, 49 points, minus-16 in 106 collegiate games.
Scouting report: A promising, 10-goal sophomore season led into a five-goal first half of the 2017-18 campaign for Johnson, and UW was 5-0 when he scored. But the offensive stream decreased to a trickle afterward — the right-handed winger had just one goal and three assists in his final 19 games. Johnson played 104 consecutive games for the Badgers until he was scratched from the Feb. 24 regular-season finale at Ohio State. He could be back on the power play.
Find Johnson on Twitter: @willjohnson_7