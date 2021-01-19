 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILDCATS (6-6, 3-5)

WILDCATS (6-6, 3-5)

Miller Kopp Northwestern

Coach: Chris Collins, 115-125 in his eighth season at Northwestern.

Player to watch: Junior forward Miller Kopp (above) is shooting 46.7% from 3-point range this season. But Kopp is just 2 of 12 from beyond the arc over the past four games.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics