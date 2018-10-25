On Nov. 6, please vote for the independent team of Wil Losch for lieutenant governor and Dr. Maggie Turnbull for governor. I’m a hockey dad with three teenagers, an innovative educator and pragmatic guy from God’s country (Rhinelander) who loves to take in the diversity of our state from the shores of Lake Superior to State Street.
So what exactly does being “independent” mean to Dr. Turnbull and me? It means we want every Wisconsin citizen to feel their views and interests are represented at the legislative table no matter which major party controls the Assembly or state Senate. Major policy should be crafted with a wide variety of stakeholders shaping outcomes. If new legislation reaches her desk as governor and major stakeholders were not involved, it will be sent back via the veto. We will revive the Wisconsin Idea and call it the Wisconsin Idea 2.0. The Wisconsin Idea once guided our UW System to problem-solve for the health and betterment of our citizens and our environment. It's time to bring the Wisconsin Idea 2.0 to our schools, and to our legislative chambers as well.
Pew Research has studied Americans’ increasing political divide for over two decades. They have found the following:
• Independents outnumber Democrats or Republicans, with nearly four out of 10 people identifying as independent.
• Independents do have partisan leanings. Being independent doesn’t mean being neutral on any or all particular matters.
As the two major parties have become more extreme, more voices have been shut out of the political process. Today in Wisconsin rural legislators don’t give effective voice to flawed school and municipal shared-revenue funding formulas because the major party leaders aren’t interested in having those conversations. So they toe the party line. Today in Wisconsin (as in the rest of the nation) we are seeing the disappearance of “Blue Dog” Democrats and moderate Republicans. Party leaders play identity politics or dress themselves in ideology even when pragmatic approaches are desperately needed for serious governing and problem-solving.
We bet our form of independence is a lot like most of yours'. We tend to lean conservative on budget and money matters. We tend to lean liberal on social matters. Live and let live while being responsible with taxpayer money is our approach. We believe science (not business interests or out-of-state mining lobbyists) should inform and guide natural resource management and protection. We believe public schools are a public good that we all benefit from no matter if we have a family member attending a school or not. Public charter schools that are responsibly managed should operate side by side with our traditional 4K-12 schools, but no public money for education should ever be going to private schools or organizations. Government policies centered around job creation should be steered by business leaders, but should stop short of taxpayer giveaways.
Finally, we want to see election reform in our state. The suppression efforts of recent years need to be undone. And ranked-order voting needs to be introduced. Ranked-order voting is method of voting that can loosen the grip that the two extreme parties have on our government. Ranked-order voting allows you to choose multiple candidates (in a preferred order) that you believe are capable of doing the job. Ranked-order voting will allow Wisconsin’s independent voters to express themselves in every race on the ballot and let leaders know if you want other independent ideas coming into our legislative conversations.
Let Wisconsin shine. Vote for Wil Losch for lieutenant governor on Nov. 6.
