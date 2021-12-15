WIDE RECEIVERS

Number of players: 3 declared, 1 possible
Who are they: Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Pennsylvania), Tommy McIntosh (DeWitt, Michigan), Vinny Anthony (Louisville, Kentucky), Cole Toennies (Middleton, Wisconsin)
Quick analysis: UW landed a group of highly productive receivers that could change the makeup of the position group. McIntosh is 6 foot 5 and runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. He can and will challenge defenses vertically and will create size mismatches for the Badgers to exploit on the outside. Anthony showed tremendous hands and ball skills as a prep star, and a sharp set of route-running moves to get open. Yacamelli played in the slot in high school but primarily played running back. His burst and change of direction should find a way on the field on offense.
Alvis Whitted’s thoughts on McIntosh and Anthony: “Competitive, No. 1. Athletic, both of them. Tommy’s size can be a matchup problem, 6-5, 210, can run, athletic, great catch radius. Comes from a great program that won a state championship since he's been there. … Vinny is just a playmaker. He's a guy that can make plays on the ball. When he's in his area, he'll make a play on the ball. And obviously good speed, change direction, has run after the catch ability and a competitive guy.”