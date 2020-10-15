WIDE RECEIVERS

DEPTH CHART
Projected starters; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
7 | Danny Davis (above); 6-0; 194; Sr.; Springfield, Ohio
3 | Kendric Pryor; 5-11; 180; Sr.; Hazel Crest, Ill.
Backups
16 | Jack Dunn; 5-7; 174; Sr.; Madison
24 | Adam Krumholz; 6-1; 193; Sr.; Stoughton
81 | Taj Mustapha; 6-0; 190; So.; Southfield, Mich.
89 | A.J. Abbott; 6-2; 192; So.; Northville, Mich.
The rest
10 | Stephan Bracey; 5-10; 172; Fr.; Grand Rapids, Mich.
39 | Mike Gregoire; 5-10; 171; So.; Green Bay
31 | Jordan DiBenedetto; 6-0; 190; So.; Stoughton
21 | Cooper Nelson; 6-4; 187; Fr.; Sun Prairie
13 | Chimere Dike; 6-1; 193; Fr.; Waukesha
86 | Devin Chandler; 6-0; 176; Fr.; Huntersville, N.C.
25 | Isaac Smith; 6-2; 190; Fr.; Memphis, Tenn.
24 | Haakon Anderson; 6-1; 200; Fr.; Verona
THE SKINNY
Receivers coach Alvis Whitted has his work cut out for him in his first year at UW. Inheriting an experienced group, Whitted hasn’t had much time to work with his new receivers due to COVID-19 and the shuffled schedule this fall. But Whitted, who played nine years in the NFL, has a track record of developing receivers from his time at Colorado State. He’ll need to bring along the Badgers wideouts quickly — top four options Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz have played often the past two years, but no other receiver has. Davis and Pryor weren’t ready to be the top receivers in 2018 but made a handful of plays each last season to be optimistic they’ll be able to take the next step. Their timing with quarterback Graham Mertz needs to be on point from the first play of the truncated season.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Davis emerges as a true No. 1 receiver, forces defenses to give help over top and opens things up for teammates, while Pryor’s transition into the slot pays off with quick completions and big gains after the catch. A new contributor — possibly Taj Mustapha or A.J. Abbott — carves out a role for himself and gives the group more options.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Lack of depth leads to little to no rotation, and the receivers who play wear down as games progress. Mertz struggles in place of the injured Jack Coan, and without Quintez Cephus’ ability to win contested catches, the passing game resembles 2018.
THE NUMBER
139 | Total career games played by the 14 receivers on the roster.
