WIDE RECEIVERS

THE SKINNY

Receivers coach Alvis Whitted has his work cut out for him in his first year at UW. Inheriting an experienced group, Whitted hasn’t had much time to work with his new receivers due to COVID-19 and the shuffled schedule this fall. But Whitted, who played nine years in the NFL, has a track record of developing receivers from his time at Colorado State. He’ll need to bring along the Badgers wideouts quickly — top four options Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz have played often the past two years, but no other receiver has. Davis and Pryor weren’t ready to be the top receivers in 2018 but made a handful of plays each last season to be optimistic they’ll be able to take the next step. Their timing with quarterback Graham Mertz needs to be on point from the first play of the truncated season.