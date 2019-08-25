DEPTH CHART
Projected starters
4 | A.J. Taylor (above); 5-11; 200; Sr.; Kansas City
6 | Danny Davis; 6-0; 194; Jr.; Springfield, Ohio
Backups
3 | Kendric Pryor; 5-11; 180; Jr.; Hazel Crest, Ill.
1 | Aron Cruickshank; 5-9; 161; So.; Brooklyn, N.Y.
The rest
16 | Jack Dunn; 5-7; 174; Jr.; Madison
24 | Adam Krumholz; 6-1; 193; Jr.; Stoughton
81 | Taj Mustapha; 6-0; 190; Fr.; Southfield, Mich.
89 | A.J. Abbott; 6-2; 192; Fr.; Northville, Mich.
82 | Emmet Perry; 6-2; 186; So.; Grand Prairie, Texas
22 | Cade Green; 5-11; 185; So.; Austin, Texas
11 | Stephan Bracey; 5-10; 172; Fr.; Grand Rapids, Mich.
13 | Mike Gregoire; 5-10; 171; Fr.; Green Bay
14 | Jordan DiBenedetto; 6-0; 190; Fr.; Stoughton
18 | Cam Phillips; 6-0; 176; Fr.; San Francisco
21 | Cooper Nelson; 6-4; 187; Fr.; Sun Prairie
THE SKINNY
At Big Ten Media Days last month, UW coach Paul Chryst called for his wide receivers to improve off last season’s disappointment, saying the group needed to take pressure off Jonathan Taylor and the running game. A.J. Taylor, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor have all flashed greatness during their time in Madison, but they’ll be expected to put it all together in 2019 and help the passing game rebound under a new starting quarterback. UW also will look to Dunn and Cruickshank to provide depth at the position.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Taylor, Davis and Pryor do what everyone expected them to do last season — emerge as star-level players and elevate the passing game. One of the young prospects — such as Cruickshank, Taj Mustapha or A.J. Abbott — surprises and gives the Badgers a Big Four. Improved quarterback play also assists the group in getting back on track.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Quarterback play doesn’t improve and the wide receivers can’t make enough plays to carry the passing game to new heights. Taylor continues to struggle with drops and Davis fails to get into a rhythm for the second straight year.
THE NUMBER
114 | The Badgers created just 27 passing plays of 20 yards or longer last season, ranking 114th out of 130 FBS teams.