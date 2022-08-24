WIDE RECEIVER (6 or 7)

Just how good this group will turn out to be without departed superstar Davante Adams remains to be seen, but four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is at least saying the right things now about how dedicated Doubs and Watson are to doing things the way he wants them done, and how Watkins came on toward the end of camp. The biggest question here is what happens to Winfree, a former practice-squadder who will turn 26 before the opener and has eight career regular-season NFL receptions in 12 career games (165 career offensive snaps, 143 of which were last season). His quarterback’s praise makes Winfree sound like Jake Kumerow 2.0. “(With) these young kids that are coming in and playing well. I wouldn’t be surprised if (No.) 88’s over there going, ‘Hey, I’m a pretty damn good football player. Don’t forget about me,’” Rodgers said. “Because when he shows up and when he’s healthy, he makes a lot of plays.”