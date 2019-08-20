Barring an injury or out-of-the-blue trade, it appears there are four wide receivers who can plan on being on the Packers’ 53-man roster when camp ends: Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow. After that, a host of receivers are vying for what might be only one or two roster spots. Among the top contenders: Receiver/returner Trevor Davis (above); 2018 draft picks J’Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown; late-season pickup Allen Lazard; and undrafted rookie free agent Darrius Shepherd.
According to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while that group might not have distinguished résumés, it’s “one of the deeper groups we’ve had” during his run as the starting quarterback.
“Allen is definitely good enough to be an NFL player. I think he’s had a fantastic training camp,” Rodgers said. “Almost quietly, I think EQ has had a really nice camp. I think he’s been very consistent. Obviously, ‘MVS’ has really jumped up and played well. I think Geronimo has really looked like himself. He’s made a number of players where, ‘OK, that’s the G-Mo that I remember from ’16 and ’17, making plays down the field and running routes and getting open. I think that J’Mon has improved. Jake, obviously, every game he makes plays. There’s not much else to say about him. Darrius Shepherd has obviously made some plays.
“I’m excited about that group. More than any other year, I think, there’s just so much competition for spots.”
This game could be a tipping point for some of those receivers, and for their part, coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst would welcome some separation.
“It’s a blessing and a curse,” LaFleur said of the receiver depth. “We are so thankful that we have a lot of guys that we feel can play, but it makes it tough when you have to make those final decisions.”