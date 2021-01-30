 Skip to main content
WIAA wrestling regionals: Reedsburg teams up to win a Division 1 team title at Baraboo

The Reedsburg wrestling team won only one weight class during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional at Baraboo. But the Beavers claimed six runner-up finishes and four third-place finishes to win the team championship in a narrow margin over Waunakee.

The Wolverines crowned five regional champions. Third-place Baraboo had four champs. Mount Horeb and Verona also had two champions each.

First- and second-place finishers in each weight class advance to next Saturday’s Mukwonago sectional.

Reedsburg’s winner was senior Nate Schreiner (10-2 record) at 195 pounds. Waunakee’s champs were junior Jayden Freie (7-0) at 113, senior Kolby Heinz (5-2) at 126, senior Sam Lorenz (7-0) at 138, senior Braysen Ellis (6-1) at 152 and sophomore Jack Schweitzer (6-1) at 220.

Baraboo’s winners were Connor Coorsky (11-4) at 132, Brandon Jesse (10-0) at 145, Carter Stapleton (11-3) at 160 and state top-ranked John Gunderson (9-0) at 182.

Mount Horeb’s winners were Brooks Pernot (5-2) at 103 and Jaxon Pernot (7-0) at 120. Winning for Verona were Cael Wozniak (5-3) at 170) and Jay Hanson (8-0) at 285.

Mukwonago regional

Milton finished second to Mukwonago in a seven-team field, with Fort Atkinson third and Janesville Craig fourth.

The Red Hawks’ Riley Nilo won at 106 pounds and Aeoden Sinclair won at 152. The Red Hawks also had five runner-up finishes. Fort Atkinson crowned three champions: Eli Koehler at 182, Jacob Horvatin at 220 and Dorian Burhans at 285. Janesville Craig’s Juan Armas won at 120.

Pewaukee regional

Watertown’s Oscar Wilkowski won at 120 pounds and Walker Wichman won at 138 to help the Goslings finished fourth in a seven-team field. Hartland Arrowhead took the team title.

Division 2

Richland Center regional

Lodi crowned five individual champions and qualified six wrestlers for next Saturday’s Richland Center sectional, and earned the team championship of Richland Center’s regional.

The Blue Devils scored 215.5 points to top Adams-Friendship’s 190.5.

Lodi’s champs were Parker Heintz at 113 poounds, Owen Breunig at 120, Chandler Curtis at 126, Zane Licht at 145 and Jacob Benson at 182.

River Valley finished fourth in the six-team field and qualified five for the sectional, including champions Cole White at 132 and Keeghan Kjos at 152.

Evansville regional

The host Blue Devils scored 276 points to finish 98 in front of runner-up Whitewater in the seven-team field. Evansville qualified 10 wrestlers for the sectional, including six champions: Gunner Katzenmeyer at 106, Austin Scofield at 145, Owen Heiser at 160, Collin Roberts at 195, Baylin Crull at 220 and Waylon Klitzman at 285.

Edgerton finished fourth, led by 126-pound champion Sawyer Strouse. The Belleville co-op took sixth, with Mason Mau winning at 120. Monroe crowned two champions: Jack Dubach at 113 and Brady Schuh at 138.

Jefferson regional

Watertown Luther Prep scored 252.5 points to win the six-team regional, followed by Jefferson with 161 points. The Phoenix qualified nine for sectionals, including four champions: Nate Wendland at 126, Matthew Hillmer at 145, Josiah Moore at 160 and Tim Manning at 220.

Third-place Lakeside Lutheran got individual titles from Dane McIlvain at 120 and Riley Schmidt at 132. Lake Mills’ champs were Charlie Cassady at 170 and Tyler Theder at 285. Columbus’ Logan Olmsted won at 152.

Division 3

Waterloo regional

The host Pirates dominated the regional with 229 points and qualified nine individuals for next week’s Dodgeland sectional, including four champions. Poynette and Horicon tied for second with 146 points.

Waterloo’s champs were Juan Alonso at 126 pounds, Jacob Soter at 132, Trevor Firari at 152 and Francisco Moreno at 195. Poynette’s champs were Isaiah Gauer at 113, Cash Stewart at 138, Gunnar Hamre at 145 and Owen Bahr at 160. Marshall’s Tucker Cobb won at 106.

Kenosha Christian Life regional

The host Eagles scored 282 points and crowned nine champions. Deerfield took fourth and had four sectional qualifiers, including champions Jack McDonough at 132 and Ray Bach at 160. Cambridge finished fifth and sent two runners-up to the sectional.

WIAA RESTLING REGIONALS | SATURDAY'S AREA RESULTS

WIAA REGIONALS

Note: The top two finishers in each weight class advance to individual sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 6.

DIVISION 1

Mukwonago sectional

Beaver Dam regional

Team scores: Stoughton 281; Beaver Dam 139; DeForest 134; Oregon 130; Sun Prairie 128.5; Monona Grove/McFarland 112; Portage 62.5.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Anderson, SP, tfall Tostado, BD, 19-2. 113: Sarbacker, Sto, dec. Olson, SP, 7-2. 120: Suddeth, Sto, pinned Muehlenberg, SP, 1:38. 126: Neuberger, BD, pinned Denman, McF, 2:54. 132: Rivera, Sto, pinned Barske, D, 2:27. 138: Liddle, Or, dec. Rettkowski, MGM, 9-6. 145: Dow, Sto, mdec. Williams, P, 12-2. 152: Gunderson, MGM, dec. Niday, Or, 6-1. 160: Mechler, Sto, tfall Klatt, BD, 20-4. 170: Hemauer, D, dec. Arnold, 5-1. 182: Harman, Sto, pinned Collins, Or, 0:46. 195: Detweiler, Sto, pinned Reabe, BD, 0:43. 220: B. Empey Sto, pinned Ludowese, BD, 1:14. 285: G. Empey, Sto, dec. Schlicht, MGM, 5-1.

Second-place wrestlebacks

106 pounds: Marshall, Sto, pinned Tostado, BD, 1:28. 113: Olson, SP, pinned Evans, D, 2:43. 126: Wicks, Sto, pinned Denman, MGM, 0:37. 132: Barske, D, dec. Wood, MGM, 3-2. 138: Rivest, SP, dec. Rettkowski, MGM, 3-1. 195: Wald, Or, pinned Reabe, BD, 0:52. 220: Switzer, MGM, dec. Ludowese, BD, 7-3. At Beaver Dam HS.

Baraboo regional

Team scores: Reedsburg 233; Waunakee 226; Baraboo 213.5; Sauk Prairie 160; Mount Horeb 124.5; Verona 82; Middleton 51.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Pernot, MH, dec. McKinley, Wau, 2-1. 113: Freie, Wau, dec. Curtin, R, 11-9. 120: Pernot, MH, pinned Nobbe, R, 1:33. 126: Heinz, Wau, mdec Fry, R, 10-0. 132: Goorsky, Bar, dec. Uselman, SP, 4-2, tiebreaker. 138: Lorenz, Wau, pinned Saladis, SP, 1:29. 145: Jesse, Bar, tfall Elizondo, SP, 19-4. 152: Ellis, Wau, dec. Coplien, R, 6-1. 160: Stapleton, Bar, pinned Judd, R, 1:41. 170: Wozniak, V, dec. Statz, Bar, 8-3. 182: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Hooker, Wau, 1:24. 195: Schreiner, R, pinned Ford, Wau, 5:36. 220: Schweitzer, Wau, pinned Gonzalez, R, 3:32. 285: Hanson, V, pinned Vils, SP, 5:32.

Second-place wrestlebacks

106 pounds: McKinley, Wau, pinned Ramirez, Bar, 0:40. 120: Nobbe, R, pinned Nechvatal, Wau, 0:44. 145: Elizondo, SP, pinned Steinhoff, MH, 0:46. 160: Judd, R, dec. Sorg, SP, 9-3. 170: Statz, Bar, pinned Strehlow, R, 1:30. At Baraboo HS.

Mukwonago regional

Team scores: Mukwonago 291; Milton 195; Fort Atkinson 154; Janesville Craig 126.5; Elkhorn 112; Janesville Parker 95.5; Wales Kettle Moraine 69.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Nilo, Mil, pinned Stachowski, Muk, 0:56. 113: Showalter, E, pinned Needham, Muk, 0:45. 120: Armas, JC, tfall Torres, E, 19-2. 126: Wisinski, Muk, pinned Harms, Mil, 0:31. 132: C. Goebel, Muk, mdec. Slack, E, 8-0. 138: T. Goebel, Muk, pinned Kieliszewski, Mil, 0:33. 145: Eliszewski, Muk, pinned Williams, JP, 2:57. 152: Sinclair, Mil, pinned Worden, FA, 1:09. 160: Adams, Muk, pinned Sanchez, 4:31. 170: Hansen, Muk, pinned Desormeau, Mil, 2:44. 182: Koehler, FA, pinned Williams, Mil, 3:14. 195: McGillivray, Muk, dec. Witkins, FA, 11-6. 220: Horvatin, FA, pinned Hopkins, JC, 1:55. 285: Burhans, FA, dec. Schenk, JC, 2-1.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Needham, Muk, dec. Chavez, JC, 7-4. 126: Harms, Mil, dec. Richards, JP, 5-0. 132: Brandenburg, JP, dec. Slack, 6-0. 145: Williams, JP, pinned Weber, WKM, 5:27. 220: Schnabl, Muk, pinned Peters, 3:16. 285: Duncan, Muk, pinned Schenk, JC, 3:19. At Mukwonago HS.

Pewaukee regional

Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 199; Pewaukee 192; Oconomowoc 189.5; Watertown 167.5; Waukesha West 161.5; Sussex Hamilton 109.5; Waukesha North 74.5.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Martin, P, dec. Ryan, HA, 8-4. 113: Metcalf, Oc, mdec. Kuokkanen, WW, 9-0. 120: O. Wilkowski, Wtn, dec. Wolbert, Oc, 7-5. 126: Willett, Oc, pinned Gonzalez, P, 5:46. 132: Kuokkanen, WW, pinned Druckrey, HA, 1:52. 138: Wichman, Wtn, dec. Bruner, P, 2-0. 145: Grisar, WW, pinned Martin, 1:20. 152: Mesenbrink, HA, pinned Blome, Wtn, 1:59. 160: Ganos, HA, pinned Zirbel, WN, 1:11. 170: Mulvaney, HA, pinned Townsend, WW, 2:15. 182: Willett, Oc, pinned Yahnke, SH, 0:29. 195: Mayer, SH, pinned Cullen, Pew, 1:29. 220: Mphr, Pew, pinned Black, WW, 5:00. 285: x

Second-place wrestlebacks

106 pounds: Ryan, HA, pinned Siebert, WW, 2:29. 113: Kuokkanen, WW, dec. Berry, HA, 3-2. 120: Wolbert, Oc, dec. Zirbel, WN, 13-11. 126: Gonzales, P, pinned Nass, SH, 0:30. 132: Druckrey, HA, pinned F. Wilkowski, Wtn, 0:44. 138: Bruner, P, mdec. Llanas, WN, 10-1. 152: Blome, Wtn, pinned Grisar, WW, 1:58. 170: Townsend, WW, mdec. Wilson, SH, 16-7. 195: Cullen, P, mdec. Nicholson, Oc, 12-4. 220: Black, WW, pinned Ducett, Oc, 0:45. 285: Hernandez, Wtn, pinned Hanson, Oc, 0:44. At Pewaukee HS.

DIVISION 2

Richland Center sectional

Richland Center regional

Team scores: Lodi 215.5; Adams-Friendship 190.5; Wisconsin Dells 179; River Valley 133.5; Mauston 128; Richland Center 86.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Gosda, Mau, pinned Ersland, WD, 3:37. 113: Heintz, Lo, pinned Van Dinter, WD, 3:41. 120: Breunig, Lodi, dec. Theiss, WD, 10-8, sudden victory. 126: Curtis, Lodi, pinned Dolata, AF, 1:12. 132: White, RV, mdec. Finney, Lodi, 12-4. 138: Donovan, RC, dec. Jennings, RV, 10-3. 145: Licht, Lodi, tfall Presley, AF, 15-0. 152: Kjos, RV, pinned Kujawa, AF, 3:53. 160: Wiseman, AF, pinned Dolata, Mau, 3:01. 170: Hoehn, Mau, dec. Kontaxis, WD, 6-2. 182: Benson, Lo, pinned Warren, WD, 3:55. 195: Kujawa, AF, pinned Stroede, WD, 0:45. 220: Buchholtz, RC, dec. Isaacson, WD, 11-6. 285: Wikman, AF, pinned Bindl, RV, 1:25.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Van Dinter, WD, pinned Suhr, Mau, 0:17. 120: Thielmann, Rc, pinned Theiss, WD, 3:11. 138: Jennings, RV, dec. Whitney, Mau, 7-1. 145: Radtke, RV, dec. Presley, AF, 7-0. 152: Kujawa, AF, tfall Stevenson, Lo, 19-2. 195: Stroede, WD, dec. Johnson, Lo, 8-6. At Richland Center HS.

Jefferson regional

Team scores: Watertown Luther Prep 252.5; Jefferson 161; Lakeside Lutheran 113; Lake Mills 109; Pardeeville co-op 107; Columbus 98.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Merz, J, dec. Raeder, C, 7-6. 113: Preston, P, mdec. Kehren, WLP, 11-0. 120: McIlvain, LL, dec. C. Wendland, WLP, 7-0. 126: N. Wendland, WLP, pinned Haffelder, J, 1:09. 132: Schmidt, LL, dec. Palacios, WLP, 8-3. 138: Tenfel, P, mdec. Schmidt, LL, 9-1. 145: Hillmer, WLP, tfall Owen, J, 15-0. 152: Olmsted, C, dec. Kehren, WLP, 5-0. 160: Moore, WLP, pinned Eveland, LM, 1:15. 170: Cassady, LM, mdec. Goelzer, C, 11-3. 182: Heine, J, pinned Buchholtz, LM, 1:28. 195: Lehman, J, mdec. Tindell, LM, 10-1. 220: Manning, WLP, mdec. Dempsey, 8-0. 285: Theder, LM, pinned Hong-Mitchell, WLP, 0:28.

Second-place wrestlebacks

120: C. Wendland, pinned Reed, P, 1:53. 132: Palacios, WLP, pinned Krueger, C, 3:21. 160: Vasquez, J, pinned Eveland, LM, 1:27. 170: Goelzer, C, dec. Mittelstadt, WLP, 6-4. 182: Buchholtz, LM, pinned Lange, WLP, 0:24. At Jefferson HS.

Evansville regional

Team scores: Evansville 276; Whitewater 178; Beloit Turner 152; Brodhead/Juda 129; Edgerton 112; Belleville co-op 88; Monroe 84.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Katzenmeyer, Ev, pinned Ries, BT, 0:30. 113: Dubach, Mon, pinned tomomitsu, WW, 0:59. 120: Mau, Bel, pinned Staver, Ev, 2:38. 126: Strouse, Ed, pinned Porcaro, WW, 3:32. 132: McIntyre, BrJ, pinned Quaglia, Bel, 2:36. 138: Schuh, Mon, pinned Barmore, Ev, 4:25. 145: Scofield, Ev, dec. Mar. Deporter, WW, 9-5. 152: Cushman, WW, pinned Torsini, BT, 4:48. 160: Heiser, Ev, dec. Friend, WW, 9-3. 170: Ries, BT, dec. Braunschweig, Ev, 8-4. 182: Hoesly, BrJ, pinned Teague, BT, 3:00. 195: Roberts, Ev, pinned Streuly, BrJ, 0:39. 220: Crull, Ev, pinned Mas. Deporter, WW, 1:04. 285: Klitzman, Ev, pinned Bunker, Mon.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Kaether, Ev, pinned Tomomitsu, WW, 5:35. 138: Barmore, Ev, pinned Porras, WW, 5:31. 145: Mar. Deporter, WW, dec. Mansfield, BrJ, 3-2. 152: Torsini, BT, dec. Armitage, Ev, 3-2. 182: Teague, BT, dec. Speich, Ev, 15-10. 195: Streuly, BrJ, pinned Wienke, Ed, 3:41. 220: Mas. Deporter, WW, tfall Allen, BrJ, 20-5. At Evansville HS.

DIVISION 3

Dodgeland sectional

Waterloo regional

Team scores: Waterloo 229; Horicon 146; Poynette 146; Johnson Creek 109; Dodgeland 88; Marshall 85.5; Hustisford 62.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Cobb, Mar, pinned Carillo, Wat, 4:39. 113: Gauer, Poy, pinned Finke, Mar, 1:25. 120: Groenwold, Hor, pinned Kohn, Dod, 2:20. 126: Alonso, Wat, dec. Johnson, Mar, 5-4. 132: Soter, Wat, dec. Joseph, JC, 6-4. 138: Stewart, Poy, tfall Aguero, Wat, 15-0. 145: Hamre, Poy, pinned Krumholz, Hor, 1:07. 152: Firari, Wat, dec. Amacher, Poy, 5-3. 160: Bahr, Poy, pinned Olszewski, JC, 0:57. 170: Benzing, Dod, pinned Sabala, JC, 3:58. 182: Elvers, Hor, dec. Limon, Wat, 5-2. 195: Moreno, Wat, pinned Nicholls, Hus, 2:33. 220: White, Dod, pinned Besl, Wat, 0:26. 285: Stark, Hus, pinned Wright, Wat, 2:27.

Second-place wrestlebacks

126: Johnson, Mar, tfall Zamorano, Hor, 20-4. 132: Joseph, JC, pinned Clark, Dod, 1:26. 152: Amachar, Poy, pinned Gruss, JC, 5:30. 160: Olszewski, JC, pinned Schneider, Wat, 0:31. 170: Sabala, JC, pinned Bostwick, Wat, 0:57. 182: Limon, Wat, pinned Elsing, Poy, 1:36. 285: Wright, Wat, pinned Nicolaus, Hor, 3:36. At Waterloo HS.

Kenosha Christian Life regional

Team scores: Kenosha Christian Life 282; Orfordville Parkview/Albany 135; Kenosha St. Joseph 88; Deerfield 80; Cambridge 54; Palmyra-Eagle 0.

Championship matches

106 pounds: Dolphin, KCL, bye. 113: Grubbs, KCL, pinned I. Suer, OPA, 4:26. 120: Dolphin, KCL, pinned E. Suer, OPA, 1:06. 126: Luhr, KCL, pinned N. McDonough, D, 0:44. 132: J. McDonough, D, dec. Calabrese, KCL, 10-7. 138: Pinter, KCL, pinned Ciha, Cam, 0:28. 145: Pinter, KCL, inj. Def. over Wilfong, D. 152: Brown, OPA, pinned Gordon, KSJ, 1:44. 160: Bach, D, dec. Sisson, KCL, 2-1. 170: Egan, OPA, pinned Mullen, KSJ, 0:28. 182: Schwengels, OPA, pinned Travis, KCL, 2:58. 195: Gutierrez, KCL, pinned Matteucci, KSJ, 5:28. 220: Hernandez, KCL, pinned Sperle, Cam, 1:13. 285: Helzer, KCL, bye. At Kenosha Christian Life HS.

