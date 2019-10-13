WIAA STATE GIRLS GOLF | MONDAY TEE TIMES

MONDAY’S TEE TIMES

At University Ridge Golf Course, par 72

HOLE NO. 1

Division 1

8 a.m.: Paige Hillman, Hudson; Cameron Lee, Kenosha Tremper; Meredith Boos, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Rylie Severson, Ashwaubenon.

8:10 a.m.: Alyssa Dreher, Kewaskum/Campbellsport; Courtney Draeger, Jefferson; Jaden Woiwode, River Falls; Kallie Lux, Janesville Craig.

8:20 a.m.: Grace Suter Oconomowoc; A.J. Powell, Appleton North; Amanda Ruona, Hartford; Myranda Kotlowski, Stoughton.

8:30 a.m.: Jessica Hagman, New Richmond; Holly Murphy, Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay; Rachel Kauflin, Wauwatosa West/East.

8:40 a.m.: Sadie Kelley, Pulaski; Grace Miller, Oshkosh North; Caylie Kotlowski, Stoughton.

HOLE NO. 1

Division 2

8:50 a.m.: No. 5 players from Hammond St. Croix Central, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, Wrightstown.

9 a.m.: Haley Myers, Somerset; No. 4 players from Hammond St. Croix Central, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, Wrightstown.

9:10 a.m.: Rylee Haines, Arcadia/Independence; No. 3 players from Hammond St. Croix Central, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, Wrightstown.

9:20 a.m.: Ava Heckmann, Lakeside Lutheran; No. 2 players from Hammond St. Croix Central, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, Wrightstown.

9:30 a.m.: Kiernan Smith, Maple Northwestern; No. 1 players from Hammond St. Croix Central, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, Wrightstown.

9:40 a.m.: Abby DeMoe, Colfax; No. 5 players from Prescott, Madison Edgewood, Appleton Xavier.

9:50 a.m.: Maya Heckmann, Lakeside Lutheran; No. 4 players from Prescott, Madison Edgewood, Appleton Xavier.

10 a.m.: Holly Carlson, Ellsworth; No. 3 players from Prescott, Madison Edgewood, Appleton Xavier.

10:10 a.m.: Mary Hommen, Cambridge; No. 2 players from Prescott, Madison Edgewood, Appleton Xavier.

10:20 a.m.: Callie Berg, Freedom; No. 1 players from Prescott, Madison Edgewood, Appleton Xavier.

HOLE NO. 10

Division 1

8:00 a.m.: No. 5 players from Stevens Point, Union Grove, Hartland Arrowhead, Green Bay Preble co-op.

8:10 a.m.: No. 4 players from Stevens Point, Union Grove, Hartland Arrowhead, Green Bay Preble co-op.

8:20 a.m.: No. 3 players from Stevens Point, Union Grove, Hartland Arrowhead, Green Bay Preble co-op.

8:30 a.m.: No. 2 players from Stevens Point, Union Grove, Hartland Arrowhead, Green Bay Preble co-op.

8:40 a.m.: No. 1 players from Stevens Point, Union Grove, Hartland Arrowhead, Green Bay Preble co-op.

8:50 a.m.: No. 5 players from Cedarburg, Waunakee, Tomah, Wales Kettle Moraine.

9 a.m.: No. 4 players from Cedarburg, Waunakee, Tomah, Wales Kettle Moraine.

9:10 a.m.: No. 3 players from Cedarburg, Waunakee, Tomah, Wales Kettle Moraine.

9:20 a.m.: No. 2 players from Cedarburg, Waunakee, Tomah, Wales Kettle Moraine.

9:30 a.m.: No. 1 players from Cedarburg, Waunakee, Tomah, Wales Kettle Moraine.

9:40 a.m.: No. 5 players from Brookfield Central, Bay Port, Sheboygan North/South, Middleton.

9:50 a.m.: No. 4 players from Brookfield Central, Bay Port, Sheboygan North/South, Middleton.

10 a.m.: No. 3 players from Brookfield Central; Bay Port; Sheboygan North/South; Middleton.

10:10 a.m.: No. 2 players from Brookfield Central; Bay Port; Sheboygan North/South; Middleton.

10:20 a.m.: No. 1 players from Brookfield Central; Bay Port; Sheboygan North/South; Middleton.