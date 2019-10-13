THE BASICS
What: The 48th annual WIAA state girls golf championships.
When: Today and Tuesday. First tee times are 8 a.m. (Division 1) and 8:40 a.m. (Division 2).
Where: University Ridge Golf Course, 9002 County Hwy. PD.
Tickets, parking: Admission is free. Parking is free, although nearby parking is limited.
Format: Two days, 36 holes. Individual qualifiers tee off first, followed by sectional runner-up teams and then sectional champion teams. Each team is made up of five players, with the team’s four best scores added to determine the team score.
On the Web: Tee times, live scoring, previous results and additional information can be found at http://wiaawi.org/sports/fall/girls-golf/tournament.
On TV: Action from the ninth and 18th holes will be streamed live without subscription on the NFHS Network, accessible through http://wiaa.tv.
Last year: Division 1 — Wales Kettle Moraine won team honors, followed by Middleton. Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk won individual honors with a 2-under-par 142, followed by Emily Lauterbach of Hartland Arrowhead, Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa East/West, Caylie Kotlowski of Stoughton and Katherine Meier of Middleton. Division 2 — Madison Edgewood won the team title; Clair Phakamad of Appleton Xavier was individual champ (152), followed by Annie Balduzzi of La Crosse Aquinas and Grace Welch, Grace Jaeger and Caitlyn Hegenbarth of Edgewood.
Area team qualifiers: Division 1 — Middleton; Waunakee. Division 2 — Madison Edgewood.
Area individual qualifiers: Division 1 — Courtney Draeger, jr., Jefferson; Caylie Kotlowski, jr., Stoughton; Myranda Kotlowski, sr., Stoughton; Kallie Lux, jr., Janesville Craig. Division 2 — Mary Hommen, sr., Cambridge; Ava Heckmann, fr., Lakeside Lutheran; Maya Heckmann, jr., Lakeside Lutheran.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Division 1
Wales Kettle Moraine aims to defend its title, entering with the No. 3 ranking in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division 1 poll. Middleton, last year’s runner-up, is ranked first; Brookfield Central has ridden an impressive late-season surge to the No. 2 ranking. The additional presence of fourth-ranked Bay Port, No. 5 Hartland Arrowhead, No. 6 Sheboygan North/South, No. 7 Waunakee, No. 9 Tomah and No. 10 Cedarburg make the 12-team field as deep and wide-open as any in tournament history.
Kettle Moraine returns three players who played on last year’s championship team: Senior Julia Schilling (who finished 11th), sophomore Jenna Anderson (14th) and sophomore Madeline Fiebig (20th). … Middleton opened the season with a one-stroke victory over Wales Kettle Moraine in an invitational, avenging its eight-stroke loss to the Lasers at state last year. The Cardinals have finished in the top eight at state in five of the last six years, including the 2015 title. Coach Becky Halverson’s Cardinals are loaded with experience, with four players who placed in the top 34 last year. … Brookfield Central shot a four-player team score of 29-over-par 313 in its sectional at Wanaki Golf Course, the lowest score of any of the state’s six D1 sectionals. Four players return from last year, led by senior Sami Krutz (14th). … Hartland Arrowhead lost Emily Lauterbach to the University of Wisconsin, but returns sophomore Lauren Peterson and senior Elizabeth Kaiser. … Bay Port returns the defending state champion, Jo Baranczyk, along with three other players from last year. … Sheboygan North/South did not have a state qualifier last year, but is led by sophomore Ava Wittstock and junior Zjeneexa Vang. … Waunakee returns to state after finishing sixth last year, and returns junior Elena Maier (40th), senior Brooke Ehle (43rd), senior Aly Kinzel (45th) and junior Sydney Grimm (73rd) from that group. … Back for Cedarburg are four players from last year, led by junior Elise Hoven (28th), who won her sectional last week.
Division 2
The list of favorites begins and ends with top-ranked Madison Edgewood, which over the last 17 years has won 14 championships and taken second three times. Last year, the Crusaders shot 659 last year to beat runner-up Appleton Xavier by 60 strokes and third-place Hayward by 121 strokes. Also in this year’s field are third-ranked Prescott, fourth-ranked Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, sixth-ranked Hammond St. Croix Central, seventh-ranked Appleton Xavier and 10th-ranked Wrightstown.
Coach Peggy Gierhart’s Madison Edgewood girls won the Prairie du Chien sectional by 52 strokes over Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, with senior Grace Welch shooting an 8-over-par 80 at Prairie du Chien Country Club to win individual honors and lead the team to a winning total of 357. Three other key players return from last year. … Last year’s champion, Appleton Xavier’s Clair Phakamad (152), has graduated, but the Hawks return three players from last year and shot 380 to win their sectional … Prescott did not qualify for state last year, but freshman Ava Salay won the Baldwin-Woodvlle sectional with an 82 to lead her team to a winning total of 390. … Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, Hammond St. Croix Central and Wrightstown did not have any state qualifiers last year.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Division 1
The field is deep with talent and proven experience, with four of last year’s top five finishers returning. The favorite has to be Bay Port junior Jo Baranczyk, who opened last year’s tournament with an even-par 72 and then gutted out a 2-under 70 on the second day, holding off Hartland Arrowhead’s Emily Lauterbach (who also shot 70) by a stroke. Baranczyk shot a 5-over-par 77 in the Green Bay Notre Dame sectional at Thornberry Creek in Oneida to tie Pulaski senior Sadie Kelley for medalist honors. Appleton North freshman A.J. Powell shot 79 at Thornberry.
Middleton senior Katherine Meyer, a Loyola University (Illinois) recruit, shot 78 and 77 at state last year to finish fifth. Dubbed “Mama Kate” by her teammates, Meyer has been a steady leader for the Cardinals, cut from the same cloth as former Middleton standouts Loren Skibba and Alexis Thomas. She shot 79 at The Oaks in Cottage Grove to tie junior teammate Glenna Sanderson for third in the sectional … Stoughton junior Caylie Kotlowski took the state tournament by storm last year, opening with a 73 on her way to a fourth-place total of 152. She won the DeForest sectional with a 74 to qualify for a state return as an individual. And this year, she’ll be joined by her cousin, senior Myranda Kotlowski, who shot 75 to earn her state trip.
Wauwatosa East/West senior Rachel Kauflin, a Central Michigan recruit, took third at state last year at 150. She took second in last week’s Brookfield Central sectional, shooting 3-over 74, and has a strong golf pedigree (she was Wisconsin PGA girls Player of the Year in 2018). … Brookfield Central’s Sami Krutz shot a 1-over 72 at Wanaki to win the sectional title and lead the Lancers to a 33-stroke win over Arrowhead. The Lancers also got a 76 from sophomore Sarah Balding and an 82 from junior C.J. Romero. … Oconomowoc senior Grace Suter shot 76 at Wanaki, and Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior Meredith Boos shot 78.
Lake Geneva Badger’s Holly Murphy took 10th at state last year, shooting 158, and shot 2-under 69 at the Legend at Bristlecone in Hartland to win her sectional by 11 strokes. … Kettle Moraine won the sectional at Bristlecone, led by senior Julia Schilling at 80, junior Reagan Stuke at 82 and sophomore Jenna Anderson at 82. Janesville Craig junior Kallie Lux earned an individual state berth with an 87 at Bristlecone.
In the Sheboygan North sectional at Lake Breeze Golf Course in Oshkosh, Cedarburg junior Elise Hoven shot even-par 72 to win a six-stroke victory over Sheboygan North/South sophomore Ava Wittstock, with junior Zjeneexa Vang one stroke back at 79. Hoven tied for 28th at state last year (169).
Tomah freshman Brin Neumann shot 82 at Stevens Point Country Club to win a sectional title and lead the Timberwolves to state with a three-stroke margin over Stevens Point.
Division 2
Edgewood senior Grace Welch, a UW-Green Bay recruit who has met many difficult challenges through her prep career, hopes to lead the Crusaders to what would be their third state title in her four years. Grace Jaeger, Caitlyn Hegenbarth and Anaka Leske also have been proven performers. … Fourth-ranked Cambridge didn’t make it to state as a team, but senior Mary Hommen shot 89 in the sectional to lead the individual qualifiers. Also getting through individually was Arcadia's Rylee Haines, who tied for 19th last year.
Freedom sophomore Callie Berg won the Xavier sectional, shooting 83. … Lakeside Lutheran sisters Maya Heckmann and Ava Heckmann both qualified, with Maya, a junior, shooting 88 at the Xavier sectional and Ava, a freshman, shooting 91. Maya Heckmann shot 178 to finish 12th at state last year. Also back is Xavier junior Lauren Haen, who tied for eighth last year (168).
While Prescott freshman Ava Salay won the Baldwin-Woodville sectional, shooting 84, individual state qualifiers were right behind: Senior Holly Carlson of Ellsworth (86), senior Kiernan Smith of Maple Northwestern (87) and senior Haley Myers of Somerset (88). Smith took seventh at state last year, shooting 166, and Myers tied for 13th at 182.