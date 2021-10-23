WIAA girls volleyball playoffs

Girls Volleyball
Division 1
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
Chippewa Falls Sectional
No. 8 New Richmond at No. 1 River Falls
No. 5 D.C. Everest at No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 6 Menomonie at No. 3 Marshfield
No. 7 Hudson at No. 2 Chippewa Falls
Kaukauna Sectional
No. 8 De Pere at No. 1 Appleton North
No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Hortonville
No. 6 Green Bay Southwest at No. 3 Kaukauna
No. 7 Bay Port at No. 2 Kimberly
Baraboo Sectional
No. 8 Monona Grove at No. 1 Holmen
No. 5 DeForest at No. 4 Verona
No. 6 Madison Memorial at No. 3 Waunakee
No. 7 Onalaska at No. 2 Middleton
Slinger Sectional
No. 8 Slinger at No. 1 Oconomowoc
No. 5 Hartford Union at No. 4 Fond du Lac
No. 6 Neenah at No. 3 Watertown
No. 10 West Bend West at No. 2 Manitowoc Lincoln
Cedarburg Sectional
No. 8 Menomonee Falls at No. 1 Germantown
No. 5 Cedarburg at No. 4 Brookfield Central
No. 6 Brookfield East at No. 3 Hamilton
No. 7 Arrowhead at No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels
Beloit Memorial Sectional
No. 8 Oregon at No. 1 Burlington
No. 5 Westosha Central at No. 4 Janesville Craig
No. 6 Milton at No 3 Waterford
No. 7 Janesville Parker at No. 2 Fort Atkinson
Muskego Sectional
No. 8 Racine Case at No. 1 Oak Creek
No. 5 Kenosha Indian Trail at No. 4 Union Grove
No. 4 Greendale at No. 3 Franklin
No. 7 Greenfield at No. 2 Muskego
Waukesha West Sectional
No. 9 Waukesha South at Kettle Moraine
No. 5 Waukesha West at No. 4 Wauwatosa East
No. 6 West Allis Hale at No. 3 Mukwonago
No. 7 Waukesha North at No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran
Division 2
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
Altoona Sectional
No. 4 Bloomer at No. 1 Saint Croix Central
No. 3 Somerset at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 4 West Salem at No. 1 Reedsburg
No. 10 Prairie du Chien at No. 6 River Valley
Luxemburg-Casco Sectional
No. 4 Waupaca at No. 1 Mosinee
No. 6 Oconto Falls at No. 2 Winneconne
No. 5. Seymour at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 6 Freedom at No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran
McFarland Sectional
No. 2 Berlin at No. 1 Ripon
No. 2 Kewaskum at No. 1 Sauk Prairie
No. 4 Edgerton at No. 1 McFarland
No. 3 Lake Mills at No. 2 Edgewood
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 4 Port Washington at No. 1 Pewaukee
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 2 Catholic Memorial
No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 1 Pius XI Catholic
No. 3 Saint Thomas More at No. 2 New Berlin West
Division 3
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
Shell Lake Sectional
No. 4 Grantsburg at No. 1 Unity
No. 3 Phillips at No. 2 Saint Croix Falls
No. 4 Westby at No. 1 Fall Creek
No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild at No. 2 Aquinas
Amherst Sectional
No. 5 Stratford at No. 1 Marathon
No. 3 Abbotsford at No. 2 Stanley-Boyd
No. 4 Bonduel at No. 1 Oconto
No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 2 Peshtigo
Waterloo Sectional
No. 4 New Glarus at No. 1 Brodhead
No. 3 Wisconsin Heights at No. 2 Cuba City
No. 4 St. Mary's Springs at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 3 Randolph at No. 2 Waterloo
Williams Bay Sectional
No. 8 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy at No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life
No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran at No. 2 Living Word Lutheran
No. 4 Valders at No. 1 Howards Grove
No. 3 Oostburg at No. 2 Manitowoc Lincoln
Division 4
Third Round: Saturday, Oct. 23rd
Clear Lake Sectional
No. 4 Hurley at No. 1 Mercer
No. 3 South Shore at No. 2 Prentice
No. 4 Clear Lake vs No. 1 Turtle Lake
No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic at No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran
Bowler Sectional
No. 4 Gresham at No. 1 Three Lakes
No. 6 Florence at No. 2 Wabeno/Laona
No. 4 Pacelli at No. 1 Columbus Catholic
No. 3 Edgar at No. 2 Athens
Highland Sectional
No. 2 Alma/Pepin at No. 1 Bangor
No. 2 Hillsboro at No. 1 Wonewoc Center
No. 5 Barneveld at No. 1 Highland
No. 3 Southwestern at No. 2 Potosi
Hilbert Sectional
No. 4 Hustisford at No. 1 Monticello
No. 3 Catholic Central at No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian
No. 4 Almond-Bancroft at No. 1 Sevastopol
No. 3 Tri-County at No. 2 Hilbert
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Chippewa Falls Sectional
No. 1 River Falls bye
No. 9 New Richmond 3, No. 8 Eau Claire North 1 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21)
No. 5 D.C. Everest 3, No. 12 Wausau West 1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial 3, No. 13 Superior 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-16)
No. 3 Marshfield 3, No. 14 Wausau East 0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-17)
No. 6 Menominee 3, No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1 (25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19)
No. 7 Hudson 3, No. 10 Stevens Point 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)
No. 2 Chippewa Falls bye
Kaukauna Sectional
No. 1 Appleton North bye
No. 8 De Pere 3, No. 9 West De Pere 2 (25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 15-13)
No. 5 Appleton East 3, No. 12 Green Bay Preble 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17)
No. 4 Hortonville 3, No. 13 Ashwaubenon 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10)
No. 3 Kaukana 3, No. 14 Green Bay East 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-10)
No. 6 Green Bay East 3, No. 11 Appleton West 1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23)
No. 7 Bay Port 3, No. 10 Pulaski 1 (25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19)
No. 2 Kimberly bye
Baraboo sectional
No. 1 Holmen bye
No. 8 Monona Grove 3, No. 9 Baraboo 2 (25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 17-25, 15-5)
No. 5 DeForest 3, No. 12 Tomah 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-13)
No. 4 Verona 3, No. 13 La Crosse Central 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16)
No. 3 Waunakee 3, No. 14 Madison East 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-12)
No. 6 Madison Memorial 3, No. 11 Madison West 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13)
No. 7 Onalaska 3, No. 10 Sun Prairie 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23)
No. 2 Middleton bye
Slinger Sectional
No. 1 Oconomowoc bye
No. 8 Slinger 3, No. 9 West Bend East 2 (25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 21-25, 15-12)
No. 5 Hartford Union 3, No. 12 Oshkosh West 1 (25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17)
No. 4 Fond du Lac 3, No. 13 Beaver Dam 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 3 Watertown 3, No. 14 Sheboygan North 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14)
No. 6 Neenah 3, No. 11 Menasha 0 (31-29, 25-10, 25-13)
No. 10 West Bend West 3, No. 7 Sheboygan South 1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-16, 25-21)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran 3, No. 15 Oshkosh North 0 (25-3, 25-10, 25-9)
Sectional #5 (TBD)
No. 1 Germantown bye
No. 8 Menomonee Falls 3, No. 9 Whitefish Bay 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20)
No. 5 Cedarburg 3, No. 12 Milwaukee King 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-9)
No. 4 Brookfield Central 3, No. 13 Homestead 0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-14)
No. 3 Hamilton 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Marshall 0 (25-6, 25-0, 25-0)
No. 6 Brookfield East 3, No. 11 Wauwatosa West 0 (28-26, 25-19, 25-16)
No. 7 Arrowhead 3, No. 10 Nicolet 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13)
No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 3, No. 15 Milwaukee Vincent 0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-4)
Beloit Memorial Sectional
No. 1 Burlington bye
No. 8 Oregon 3, No. 9 Stoughton 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-18)
No. 5 Westosha Central 3, No. 12 Madison La Follette 1 (25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17)
No. 4 Janesville Craig 3, No. 13 Beloit Memorial 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-11)
No. 3 Waterford 3, No. 14 Wilmot Union 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 6 Milton 3, No. 11 Elkhorn 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-5)
No. 7 Janesville Parker 3, No. 10 Badger 1 (25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11)
No. 2 Fort Atkinson
Muskego Sectional
No. 1 Oak Creek bye
No. 8 Racine Case 3, No. 9 Kenosha Tremper 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-17)
No. 5 Kenosha Indian Trail 3, No. 12 Racine Horlick 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-16)
No. 4 Union Grove 3, No. 13 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 3 Franklin 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Hamilton 0 (25-5, 25-4, 25-6)
No. 6 Greendale 3, No. 11 Milwaukee Reagan 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-16)
No. 7 Greenfield 3, No. 10 South Milwaukee 1 (25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 25-21)
No. 2 Muskego 3, No. 15 Racine Park 0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-9)
Waukesha West Sectional
No. 1 Kettle Moraine bye
No. 9 Waukesha South 3, No. 8 West Allis Central 0 (25-16, 25-19, 26-24)
No. 5 Waukesha West 3, No. 12 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/ Carmen SE 0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-10)
No. 4 Wauwatosa East 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Bradley Technical 0 (25-3, 25-1, 25-3)
No. 3 Mukwonago 3, No. 14 Milwaukee Washington/Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Acad/Milw. Academy of Science 0 (25-0, 25-3, 25-4)
No. 6 West Allis Hale 3, No. 11 Milwaukee Arts 0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-11)
No. 7 Waukesha North 3, No. 10 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-16)
No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran
Division 2
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Altoona Sectional
No. 1 Saint Croix Central 3, No. 8 Prescott 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-13)
No. 4 Bloomer 3, No. 5 Osceola 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-15)
No. 3 Somerset 3, No. 6 Barron 0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-17)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 3, No. 7 Ashland 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-22)
No. 1 Reedsburg 3, No. 8 La Crosse Logan 1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11)
No. 4 West Salem 3, No. 5 Richland Center 1 (21-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-23)
No. 6 River Valley 3, No. 3 Platteville 2 (22-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13)
No. 10 Prairie du Chien 3, No. 2 Mauston 1 (25-16, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19)
Luxembourg-Casco Sectional
No. 1 Mosinee 3, No. 8 Medford (25-9, 25-15, 25-20)
No. 4 Waupaca 3, No. 5 Tomahawk 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16)
No. 6 Oconto Falls 3, No. 3 Merrill 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-21)
No. 2 Winneconne 3, No. 7 Shawano Community 1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-7)
No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco 3, No. 9 Little Chute 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 5 Seymour 3, No. 4 Notre Dame 2 (25-22, 21-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-8)
No. 6 Freedom 3, No. 3 Xavier 1 (25-17, 26-28, 25-23, 25-14)
No. 2 Fox Valley 3, No. 7 Two Rivers 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-18)
McFarland Sectional
No. 1 Ripon 3, No. 4 Wisconsin Dells 1 (25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21)
No. 2 Berlin 3, No. 3 Wautoma 0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie 3, No. 5 Lodi 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-12)
No. 2 Kewaskum 3, No. 3 Columbus 2 (25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 20-18)
No. 1 McFarland 3, No. 8 Whitewater 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-10)
No. 4 Edgerton 3, No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-6)
No. 3 Lake Mills 3 No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran 0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-22)
No. 2 Edgewood 3, No. 10 Evansville 0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-12)
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 1 Pewaukee 3, No. 9 University School of Milwaukee 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-18)
No. 4 Port Washington 3, No. 5 Grafton 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, No. 6 Plymouth 0 (25-16, 25-6, 25-15)
No. 2 Catholic Memorial 3, No. 7 Sheboygan Falls 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-16)
No. 1 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 8 Cudahy 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-8)
No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower 3, No. 5 Whitnall 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-15)
No. 3 Saint Thomas More 3, No. 6 Martin Luther 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16)
No. 2 New Berlin West 3, No. 7 East Troy 1 (25-13, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10)
Division 3
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Shell Lake Sectional
No. 1 Unity 3, No. 8 Cameron 1 (25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13)
No. 4 Grantsburg 3, No. 5 Ladysmith 1 (24-26, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19)
No. 3 Phillips 3, No. 6 Webster 1 (25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-10)
No. 2 Saint Croix Falls 3, No. 7 Cumberland 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-17)
No. 1 Fall Creek 3, No. 8 Luther 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-16)
No. 4 Westby 3, No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City 0 (27-25, 25-16, 25-21)
No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild 3, No. 6 Plum City/Elmwood 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 2 Aquinas 3, No. 7 Cashton 1 (25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14)
Amherst Sectional
No. 1 Marathon 3, No. 8 Cadott 0 (32-30, 25-17, 25-18)
No. 5 Stratford 3, No. 4 Westfield Area 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 3 Abbotsford 3, No. 6 Auburndale 1 (26-24, 20-25, 29-27, 25-22)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd 3, No. 7 Neillsville 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-17)
No. 1 Oconto 3, No. Shiocton 0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-11)
No. 4 Bonduel 3, No. 5 Saint Mary Catholic 1 (26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21)
No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 6 Amherst 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19)
No. 2 Peshtigo 3, No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-24)
Waterloo Sectional
No. 1 Brodhead 3, No. 8 Darlington 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-10)
No. 4 New Glarus 3, No. 5 Mineral Point 1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22)
No. 3 Wisconsin Heights 3, No. 6 Belleville 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-13)
No. 2 Cuba City 3, No. 7 Lancaster 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-18)
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 3, No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-9)
No. 5 Laconia at No. 4 Saint Mary's Springs
No. 3 Randolph 3, No. 6 Johnson Creek 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 2 Waterloo 3, No. 10 Poynette 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-13)
Williams Bay Sectional
No. 8 Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3, No. 1 The Prairie School 2 (25-15, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-8)
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life 3, No. 5 Dominican 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-20)
No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran 3, No. 6 Racine Lutheran 1 (25-21, 25-16, 27-29, 25-19)
No. 2 Living Word Lutheran 3, No. 7 Random Lake 0 (25-8, 31-29, 25-15)
No. 1 Howards Grove 3, No. 8 Reedsville 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 4 Valders 3, No. 5 Sheboygan Area Lutheran 1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24)
No. 3 Oostburg 3, No. 6 Brillion 2 (17-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-9)
No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran 3, No. 10 Algoma 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19)
Division 4
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Clear Lake Sectional
No. 1 Mercer 3, No. 8 Lac Courte Oreilles 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-19)
No. 4 Hurley 3, No. 5 Northwood 2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13)
No. 3 South Shore 3, No. 6 Solon Springs 0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-19)
No. 2 Prentice 3, No. 10 Mellen 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-20)
No. 8 Cornell at No. 1 Turtle Lake
No. 4 Clear Lake 3, No. 5 Thorp 0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-21)
No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 3, No. 6 Clayton 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-22)
No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, No. 10 Frederic 0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-17)
Bowler Sectional
No. 1 Three Lakes 3, No. 8 Oneida Nation 0 (25-13, 25-3, 25-3)
No. 4 Gresham Community 3, No. 5 Wausaukee 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-11)
No. 3 Niagara 3, No. 6 Florence 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-14)
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona 3, No. 7 Suring 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-7)
No. 1 Columbus Catholic 3, No. 9 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-11)
No. 4 Pacelli 3, No. 5 Newman Catholic 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-15)
No. 3 Edgar 3, No. 6 Assumption 1 (25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18)
No. 2 Athens 3, No. 7 Port Edwards 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-12)
Highland Sectional
No. 1 Bangor 3, No. 4 Blair-Taylor 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-17)
No. 3 Eleva-Strum at No. 2 Alma/Pepin
No. 4 Royall at No. 1 Wonewoc-Center
No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative at No. 2 Hillsboro
No. 8 Pecatonica at No. 1 Highland
No. 13 Cassville at No. 4 Barneveld
No. 6 North Crawford at No. 3 Southwestern
No. 7 Belmont 3, No. 2 Potosi 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-13)
Hilbert Sectional
No. 8 Fall River at No. 1 Monticello
No. 5 Rio at No. 4 Hustisford
No. 3 Catholic Central 3, No. 6 Abundant Life Christian/Saint Ambrose 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-16)
No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian 3, No. 7 Cambria-Friesland 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-11)
No. 1 Sevastopol 3, No. 9 Oakfield 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-19)
No. 5 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at No. 4 Almond-Bancroft
No. 3 Tri-County 3, No. 6 Valley Christian 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12)
No. 2 Hilbert 3, No. 7 Green Bay N.E.W. Luth/Providence Academy 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-23)
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
Altoona Sectional
No. 1 Saint Croix Central bye
No. 8 Prescott 3, No. 9 Elk Mound 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-20)
No. 5 Osceola 3, No. 12 Ellsworth 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14)
No. 4 Bloomer 3, No.13 Northwestern 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-14)
No. 3 Somerset 3, No. 14 Hayward 1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13)
No. 6 Barron 3, No. 11 Amery 2 (25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12)
No. 7 Ashland 3, No. 10 Rice Lake 1 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16)
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 3, No. 15 Spooner 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-10)
No. 1 Reedsburg bye
No. 8 La Crosse Logan 3, No. 9 Black River Falls 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-20)
No. 5 Richland Center 3, No. 12 Altoona 1 (19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23)
No. 4 West Salem 3, No. 13 Arcadia 1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20)
No. 3 Platteville 3, No. 14 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-17)
No. 6 River Valley 3, No. 11 Sparta 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)
No. 10 Prairie du Chein 3, No. 7 Dodgeville 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-20)
No. 2 Mauston bye
Luxembourg-Casco Sectional
No. 1 Mosinee bye
No. 8 Medford 3, No. 9 Northland Pines 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)
No. 5 Tomahawk 3, No. 12 New London 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-22)
No. 4 Waupaca 3, No. 13 Clintonville 1 (16-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 3 Merrill 3, No. 14 Rhinelander 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-21)
No. 6 Oconto Falls 3, No. 11 Antigo 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-12)
No. 7 Shawano Community 3, No. 10 Lakeland Union 2 (25-18, 17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13)
No. 2 Winneconne 3, No. 15 Marinette 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 1 Luxembourg-Casco bye
No. 9 Little Chute 3, No. 8 Denmark 2 (25-15, 17-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-11)
No. 5 Seymour 3, No. 12 Kiel 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 4 Notre Dame 3, No. 13 Chilton 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-11)
No. 4 Xavier 3, No. 14 Green Bay West 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-11)
No. 6 Freedom 3, No. 11 Sturgeon 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-21
No. 7 Two Rivers 3, No. 10 Wrightstown 0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-17)
No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran bye
McFarland Sectional
No. 1 Ripon bye
No. 4 Wisconsin Dells 3, No. 5 North Fon du Lac 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-9)
No. 3 Wautoma 3, No. 6 Adams-Friendship 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-16)
No. 2 Berlin 3, No. 7 Waupun 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22)
No. 1 Sauk Prairie bye
No. 5 Lodi 3, No. 4 Mayville 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-22)
No. 3 Columbus 3, No. 6 Campbellsport 0 (25-11, 25-23, 27-25)
No. 2 Kewaskum 3, No. 7 Portage 1 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 1 McFarland bye
No. 8 Whitewater 3, No. 9 Big Foot 0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-20)
No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep 3, No. 12 Jefferson 0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-9)
No. 4 Edgerton 3, No. 13 Turner 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-12)
No. 3 Lake Mills 3, No. 14 Clinton 0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-7)
No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran 3, No. 11 Delavan-Darien 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11)
No. 10 Evansville 3, No. 7 Mount Horeb 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 27-25)
No. 2 Edgewood 3, No. 15 Monroe 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-8)
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 1 Pewaukee bye
No. 9 University School of Milwaukee 3, No. 8 Brown Deer 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-20)
No. 5 Grafton 3, No. 12 Milwaukee School of Languages 0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-11)
No. 4 Port Washington 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Lutheran 0 (25-2, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran def. Milwaukee Madison (Forfeit)
No. 6 Plymouth 3, No. 11 Carmen Northwest 0 (25-2, 25-4, 25-3)
No. 7 Sheboygan Falls 3, No. 10 Shorewood 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-14)
No. 2 Catholic Memorial
No.1 Pius XI Catholic
No. 8 Cudahy 3, No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine’s 2 (25-13, 22-25, 19-25, 31-29, 16-14)
No. 5 Whitnall 3, No. 12 Veritas/Tenor 0 (25-8, 25-3, 25-13)
No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower 3, No. 13 Audubon 0 (25-6, 25-3, 25-0)
No. 3 Saint Thomas More 3, No. 14 Saint Anthony 0 (25-3, 25-2, 25-1)
No. 6 Martin Luther 3, No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit 0 (25-17, 25-6, 25-14)
No. 7 East Troy 3, No. 10 Saint Francis 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-6)
No. 2 New Berlin West bye
DIVISION 3
Shell Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday: Oct. 19th
No. 1 Unity bye
No. 8 Cameron 3, No. 9 Colfax 1 (25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15)
No. 5 Ladysmith 3, No. 12 Washburn 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 4 Grantsmith 3, No. 13 Chequamegon 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-21)
No. 3 Phillips 3, No. 14 Boyceville 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21
No. 6 Webster 3, No. 11 Shell Lake 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-20)
No. 7 Cumberland 3, No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-13)
No. 2 Saint Croix Falls 3, No. 15 Glenwood City 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-7)
No. 1 Fall Creek bye
No. 8 Luther 3, No. 9 Spring Valley 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-15)
No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City 3, No. 12 Viroqua 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-13)
No. 13 Whitehall 3, No. 4 Westby 0 (25-8, 25-3, 25-13)
No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild 3, No. 14 Melrose-Mindoro 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-10)
No. 6 Plum City/Elmwood 3, No. 11 Regis 1 (25-17, 25-16, 14-25, 25-15)
No. 7 Cashton 3, No. 10 Durand 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-17)
No. 2 Aquinas 3, No. 15 Mondovi 0 (25-3, 25-15, 25-15)
Amherst Sectional
No. 1 Marathon bye
No. 8 Cadott, 3 No. 9 Nekooska 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-20)
No. 5 Stratford 3, No. 12 Colby 0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24)
No. 4 Westfield Area 3, No. 13 Augusta 2, (25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-5)
No. 3 Abbotsford 3, No. 14 Necedah 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 6 Auburndale 3, No. 11 Markesan 1 (25-13, 25-9, 25-27, 25-19)
No. 7 Neillsville 3, No. 10 Montello 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 2 Stanley-Boyd 3, No. 15 Princeton/Green Lake 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-9)
No. 1 Oconto bye
No. 8 Shiocton 3, No. 9 Manawa 1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23)
No. 5 Saint Mary Catholic 3, No. 12 Iola-Scandinavia 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-9)
No. 4 Bonduel 3, No. 13 Crandon 0 (25-18, 25-21, 30-28)
No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 14 Menominee Indian Nation 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14)
No. 6 Amherst 3, No. 11 Crivitz 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 3, No. 10 Coleman 1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15)
No. 2 Peshtigo 3, No. 15 Gillet 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-11)
Waterloo Sectional
No. 1 Brodhead 3, No. 16 Boscobel 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-9)
No. 8 Darlington 3, No. 9 Riverdale 0 (25-20, 25-7, 25-20)
No. 5 Mineral Point 3, No. 12 Parkview 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-12)
No. 4 New Glarus 3, No. 13 Iowa-Grant 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-14)
No. 3 Wisconsin Heights 3, No. 14 Cambridge 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-17)
No. 6 Belleville 3, No. 11 Fennimore 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-21)
No. 2 Cuba City 3, No. 15 Deerfield 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-16)
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran bye
No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, No. 9 Marshall 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-22)
No. 5 Laconia 3, No. 12 Omro 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-8)
No. 4 St. Mary’s Springs 3, No.13 Pardeeville 0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-9)
No. 3 Randolph 3, No. 14 Palmyra-Eagle 0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-12)
No. 6 Johnson Crees 3, No.11 Dodgeland 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-20)
No. 10 Poynette 3, No. 7 Horicon 2 (25-14, 17-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-12)
No.2 Waterloo 3, No. 15 Lomira 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-22)
Williams Bay Sectional
No.1 The Prairie School bye
No. 8 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 3, No. 9 Heritage Christian 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)
No. 5 Dominican 3, No. 12 Williams Bay 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-15)
No. 4 Kenosha Christian Life 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Juneau Complex 0 (25-1, 25-5, 25-6)
No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran 3, No. 14 Salam 0 (25-3, 25-4, 25-8)
No. 6 Racine Lutheran 3, No. 11 Ozaukee 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-8)
No. 7 Random Lake 3, No. 10 Brookfield Academy 2 (22-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22, 18-16)
No. 2 Living Word Lutheran def. No. 15 Hope Christian (Forfeit)
DIVISION 4
Clear Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 1 Mercer bye
No. 9 Lac Courte Oreilles 3, No. 9 Butternut 2 (25-18, 24-26, 15-25, 25-16, 15-11)
No. 5 Northwood 3, No. 12 Birchwood 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-3)
No. 4 Hurley 3, No. 13 Drummond 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-19)
No. 3 South Shore 3, No. 14 Bruce 0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-7)
No. 6 Solon Springs 3, No. 11 Winter 1 (25-8, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17)
No. 10 Mellen 3, No. 7 Flambeau 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-16)
No. 2 Prentice 3, No. 15 Bayfield 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-8)
No. 1 Turtle Lake bye
No. 8 Cornell 3, No. 9 Owen-Withee 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-16)
No. 5 Throp 3, No. 12 Prairie Farm 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-10, 26-24)
No. 4 Clear Lake 3, No. 13 New Auburn 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-9)
No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 3, No. 14 Lake Holcomb 0 (25-4, 25-3, 25-14)
No. 6 Clayton 3, No. 11 Luck 1 (21-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-10)
No. 10 Frederic 3, No. 7 Gilman 0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-20)
No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, No. 15 Siren 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-9)
Bowler Sectional
No. 1 Three Lakes bye
No. 8 Oneida Nation 3, No. 9 Lena 0 (25-18, 25-9, 26-24)
No. 5 Wausaukee 3, No. 12 Goodman/Pembine 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-19)
No. 4 Gresham Community 3, No. 13 White Lake 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-16)
No. 3 Niagara def. No. 14 Phelps (Forfeit)
No. 6 Florence 3, No. 11 Elcho 1 (25-10, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24)
No. 7 Suring 3, No. 10 Bowler 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-18)
No. 2 Wabeno/Laona 3, No. 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas 0 (25-6, 25-0, 25-2)
No. 1 Columbus Catholic bye
No. 9 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 3, No. 8 Pittsville 0 ( 25-17, 25-10, 25-14)
No. 5 Newman Catholic 3, No. 12 Rosholt 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-10)
No. 4 Pacelli 3, No. 13 Northland Lutheran 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-9)
No. 3 Edgar 3, No. 14 Loyal 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-12)
No. 6 Assumption 3, No. 11 Rib Lake 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-22)
No. 7 Port Edwards 3, No. 10 Greenwood 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-18)
No. 2 Athens 3, No. 15 Spencer 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-13)
Highland Sectional
No. 1 Bangor 3, No. 8 Gilmanton 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-14)
No. 4 Blair-Taylor 3, No. 5 New Lisbon 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-21)
No. 3 Eleva-Strum 3, No. 6 Alma Center Lincoln 0 (25-10, 25-18, 27-25)
No. 2 Alma/Pepin 3, No. 7 Independence 1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19)
No. 1 Wonewoc-Center 3, No. 8 Weston 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-8)
No. 4 Royall 3, No. 5 Kickapoo 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-13)
No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative 3, No. 3 De Soto 2 (19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13)
No. 2 Hillsboro 3, No. 7 Brookwood 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-20)
No. 1 Highland bye
No. 8 Pecatonia 3, No. 9 Seneca 1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19)
No. 5 Barneveld 3, No. 12 Benton 0 (25-23, 30-28, 25-21)
No. 13 Cassville def. No. 4 Argyle (Forfeit)
No. 3 Southwestern 3, No. 14 Ithaca 0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-11)
No. 6 North Crawford 3, No. 11 Blackhawk 1 (25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20)
No. 7 Belmont 3, No. 10 Shulllsburg 2 (25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8)
No. 2 Potosi 3, No. 15 Wauzeka-Stuben 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-4)
Hilbert Sectional
No. 1 Monticello bye
No. 8 Fall River 3, No. 9 Albany 1, (25-20, 19-25, 25-10, 25-18)
No. 5 Rio 3, No. 12 Madison Country Day 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-13)
No. 4 Hustisford 3, No. 13 Faith Christian 0 (25-2, 25-6, 25-3)
No. 3 Catholic Central 3, No. 14 Wayland Academy 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-6)
No. 6 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose 3, No. 11 Juda 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-20)
No. 7 Cambria-Friesland 3, No. 10 Eastbrook Academy 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian 3, No. 15 University Lake 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-3)
No. 1 Sevastopol bye
No. 8 Gibraltar 3, No. 9 Oakfield 2 (25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11)
No. 5 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 3, No. 12 Sheboygan Christian 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-15)