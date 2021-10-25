 Skip to main content
WIAA football playoffs
Football

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Division 1

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Sun Prairie 63, No. 8 Madison La Follette 0

No. 4 Fond du Lac 31, No. 5 Verona 13

No. 3 Middleton 33, No. 6 Madison Memorial 3

No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids 35, No. 7 Oshkosh West 0

No. 1 Mukwonago 48, No. 8 Janesville Craig 7

No. 4 Arrowhead 43, No. 5 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 27

No. 3 Hamilton 63, No. 6 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech 8

No. 2 Muskego 35, No. 7 Oconomowoc 0

No. 1 Kimberly 40, No. 8 D.C. Everest 0

No. 5 Chippewa Falls 22, No. 4 Stevens Point 21

No. 3 Appleton North 28, No. 6 Hudson 0

No. 7 Neenah 29, No. 2 Wausau West 7

No. 1 Franklin 62, No. 8 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 12

No. 4 Oak Creek 49, No. 5 Milwaukee Pulaski co-op 0

No. 6 Marquette University High School 38, No. 3 Milwaukee Marshall co-op 7

No. 2 Bay Port 56, No. 7 Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 1 Kimberly

No. 7 Neenah at No. 3 Appleton North

No. 4 Oak Creek at No. 1 Franklin

No. 6 Marquette University High School at No. 2 Bay Port

No. 4 Fond du Lac at No. 1 Sun Prairie

No. 3 Middleton at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lutheran

No. 4 Arrowhead at No. 1 Mukwonago

No. 3 Hamilton at No. 2 Muskego

Division 2

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14

No. 4 River Falls 29, No. 5 La Crosse Central 6

No. 3 DeForest 35, New Richmond 14

No. 2 Menomonie 33, No. 7 Monona Grove 6

No. 1 De Pere 36, No. 8 Beaver Dam 0

No. 4 Hartford 14, No. 5 Kaukauna 13

No. 3 Pulaski 23, No. 6 West De Pere 14

No. 7 Slinger 24, No. 2 Cedarburg 3

No. 1 Union Grove 35, No. 8 Waukesha West 14

No. 4 Waterford 14, No. 5 Burlington 7

No. 6 Kettle Moraine 17, No. 3 Racine Horlick 6

No. 2 Badger 21, No. 7 Milton 20

No. 1 Homestead 28, No. 8 Brookfield Central 7

No. 4 Nicolet 48, No. 5 Milwaukee King 6

No. 3 Wauwatosa West 48, No. 6 Brookfield East 28

No. 2 Germantown 54, No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan 16

Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 3 DeForest at No. 2 Menominee

No. 4 Hartford at No. 1 De Pere

No. 7 Slinger at No. 3 Pulaski

No. 4 Waterford at No. 1 Union Grove

No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 2 Badger

No. 4 Nicolet at No. 1 Homestead

No. 3 Wauwatosa West at No. 2 Germantown

Saturday, Oct. 30 (2 p.m.)

No. 4 River Falls at No. 1 Waunakee

Division 3

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Greendale 17, McFarland 7

No. 5 Monroe 28, No. 4 Whitnall 21

No. 6 Jefferson 21, No. 3 Martin Luther 20

No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower 10, No. 2 Fort Atkinson 0

No. 1 Plymouth 51, No. 8 Milwaukee Madison 0

No. 5 Pewaukee 21, No. 4 Grafton 0

No. 3 Port Washington 26, No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran 19

No. 2 Whitefish Bay 36, No. 7 New Berlin West 6

No. 1 Mosinee 43, No. 8 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8

No. 4 Baraboo 13, No. 5 Rhinelander 7

No. 3 Rice Lake 48, No. 6 Medford 14

No. 7 Onalaska 28, No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21

No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco 40, No. 8 Ashwaubenon 34

No. 4 Waupaca 35, No. 5 Portage 8

No. 6 Notre Dame 39, No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran 14

No. 2 Menasha 41, No. 7 Shawano 26

Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 4 Baraboo at No. 1 Mosinee

No. 7 Onalaska at No. 3 Rice Lake

No. 4 Waupaca at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco

No. 5 Monroe at No. 1 Greendale

No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 6 Jefferson

No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 1 Plymouth

No. 3 Port Washington at No. 2 Whitefish Bay

Division 4

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Madison Edgewood 53, No. 8 Platteville 6

No. 5 Kewaskum 29, No. 4 Lodi 19

No. 3 Lake Mills 28, No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27

No. 2 Columbus 41, No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran 14

No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial 42, No. 8 Kiel 6

No. 4 Wrightstown 40, No. 5 Racine Saint Catherine's 20

No. 3 Kohler co-op 59, No. 6 Sheboygan Falls 0

No. 2 Denmark 18, No. 7 Two Rivers 6

No. 1 Northwestern 47, No. 8 Mauston 14

No. 4 West Salem 17, No. 5 Prescott 14

No. 3 Osceola 36, No. 6 Altoona 6

No. 2 Ellsworth 40, No. 7 Saint Croix Central 6

No. 1 Wisconsin Dells 28, No. 8 Adams-Friendship 12

No. 4 Berlin 33, No. 5 Xavier 13

No. 6 Little Chute 27, No. 3 Oconto Falls 6

No. 2 Freedom 42, No. 7 Winneconne 14

Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 4 West Salem at No. 1 Northwestern

No. 3 Osecola at No. 2 Ellsworth

No. 4 Berlin at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells

No. 6 Little Chute at No. 2 Freedom

No. 5 Kewaskum at No. 1 Edgewood

No. 3 Lake Mills at No. 2 Columbus

No. 4 Wrightstown at No. 1 Catholic Memorial (Carroll University)

No. 3 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran at No. 2 Denmark

Division 5

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Marshall 14, No. 8 River Valley 12

No. 4 Belleville 56, No. 5 Poynette 14

No. 3 Richland Center 31, No. 6 Prairie du Chien 23

No. 2 Brodhead/Juda 42, No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep 13

No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 44, No. 8 New Holstein 0

No. 5 Mayville 49, No. 4 Brookfield Academy 13

No. 3 Campbellsport 43, No. 6 University School of Milwaukee 16

No. 2 Racine Lutheran 27, No. 7 Winnebago Lutheran 0

No. 1 Aquinas 30, No. 8 Spooner 6

No. 5 Stanley-Boyd 35, No. 4 Arcadia 18

No. 6 Saint Croix Falls 35, No. 3 Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14

No. 2 Stratford 34, No. 7 Westby 6

No. 1 Amherst 36, No. 8 Clintonville 8

No. 4 Kewaunee 39, No. 5 Southern Door 0

No. 3 Brillion 33, No. 6 Chilton 0

No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, No. 7 Tomahawk 12

Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 5 Stanley Boyd at No. 1 Aquinas (at UW Lacrosse)

No. 6 Saint Croix Falls at No. 2 Stratford

No. 4 Kewaunee at No. 1 Amherst

No. 3 Brillion at No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

No. 4 Belleville at No. 1 Marshall

No. 3 Richland Center at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda

No. 5 Mayville at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran

No. 3 Campbellsport at No. 2 Racine Lutheran

Division 6

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Darlington 41, No. 8 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

No. 5 Mondovi 40, No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro 7

No. 3 Cuba City 42, No. 6 Whitehall 8

No. 7 Lancaster 26, No. 2 Luther 16

No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 49, No. 8 Fall River/Rio 0

No. 4 Waterloo 62, No. 5 Pardeeville 36

No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs 38, No. 6 Ozaukee 0

No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, No. 7 Mineral Point 32

No. 1 Colby 49, No. 8 Oconto 0

No. 4 Abbotsford 26, No. 5 Crivitz 15

No. 6 Auburndale 63, No. 3 Necedah 32

No. 2 Markesan 48, No. 7 Bonduel 19

No. 1 Durand 53, No. 8 Fall Creek 26

No. 5 Boyceville 20, No. 4 Cumberland 14

No. 3 Unity 14, No. 6 Cadott 7

No. 7 Grantsburg 14, No. 2 Augusta 12

Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 5 Boyceville at No. 1 Durand

No. 7 Grantsburg at No. 3 Unity

No. 4 Abbotsford at No. 1 Colby

No. 6 Auburndale at No. 2 Markesan

No. 7 Lancaster at No. 3 Cuba City

No. 4 Waterloo at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (Amechie Field)

No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium

Saturday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m.)

No. 5 Mondovi at No. 1 Darlington

Division 7

Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Regis 43, No. 8 Blair-Taylor 14

No. 5 Glenwood City 9, No. 4 Turtle Lake 0

No. 3 Pepin/Alma 47, No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City 14

No. 2 Spring Valley 19, No. 7 Webster 0

No. 1 Hurley 60, No. 8 Loyal 0

No. 4 Edgar 33, No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia 13

No. 3 Pacelli 46, No. 6 Assumption 14

No. 2 Coleman 44, No. 7 New Lisbon 6

No. 1 Highland 40, No. 8 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

No. 5 Potosi/Cassville 15, No. 4 River Ridge 14

No. 3 Bangor 35, No. 6 Ithaca 14

No. 2 Cashton 46, No. 7 De Soto 0

No. 1 Hilbert 41, No. 8 Cambria-Friesland 6

No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL 30, No. 5 Randolph 0

No. 6 Catholic Central 17, No. 3 Lourdes Academy 0

No. 2 Reedsville 55, No. 7 Johnson Creek 13

Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)

No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 1 Regis

No. 3 Pepin/Alma at No. 2 Spring Valley

No. 4 Edgar at No. 1 Hurley

No. 3 Pacelli at No. 2 Coleman

No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 1 Highland

No. 3 Bangor at No. 2 Cashton

No. 6 Catholic Central at No. 2 Reedsville

Saturday, Oct. 30 (start time 1 p.m.)

No. 4 Blackhawk/Warren IL at No. 1 Hilbert

