Football
WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Sun Prairie 63, No. 8 Madison La Follette 0
No. 4 Fond du Lac 31, No. 5 Verona 13
No. 3 Middleton 33, No. 6 Madison Memorial 3
No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids 35, No. 7 Oshkosh West 0
No. 1 Mukwonago 48, No. 8 Janesville Craig 7
No. 4 Arrowhead 43, No. 5 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 27
No. 3 Hamilton 63, No. 6 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech 8
No. 2 Muskego 35, No. 7 Oconomowoc 0
No. 1 Kimberly 40, No. 8 D.C. Everest 0
No. 5 Chippewa Falls 22, No. 4 Stevens Point 21
No. 3 Appleton North 28, No. 6 Hudson 0
No. 7 Neenah 29, No. 2 Wausau West 7
No. 1 Franklin 62, No. 8 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 12
No. 4 Oak Creek 49, No. 5 Milwaukee Pulaski co-op 0
No. 6 Marquette University High School 38, No. 3 Milwaukee Marshall co-op 7
No. 2 Bay Port 56, No. 7 Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 1 Kimberly
No. 7 Neenah at No. 3 Appleton North
No. 4 Oak Creek at No. 1 Franklin
No. 6 Marquette University High School at No. 2 Bay Port
No. 4 Fond du Lac at No. 1 Sun Prairie
No. 3 Middleton at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lutheran
No. 4 Arrowhead at No. 1 Mukwonago
No. 3 Hamilton at No. 2 Muskego
Division 2
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14
No. 4 River Falls 29, No. 5 La Crosse Central 6
No. 3 DeForest 35, New Richmond 14
No. 2 Menomonie 33, No. 7 Monona Grove 6
No. 1 De Pere 36, No. 8 Beaver Dam 0
No. 4 Hartford 14, No. 5 Kaukauna 13
No. 3 Pulaski 23, No. 6 West De Pere 14
No. 7 Slinger 24, No. 2 Cedarburg 3
No. 1 Union Grove 35, No. 8 Waukesha West 14
No. 4 Waterford 14, No. 5 Burlington 7
No. 6 Kettle Moraine 17, No. 3 Racine Horlick 6
No. 2 Badger 21, No. 7 Milton 20
No. 1 Homestead 28, No. 8 Brookfield Central 7
No. 4 Nicolet 48, No. 5 Milwaukee King 6
No. 3 Wauwatosa West 48, No. 6 Brookfield East 28
No. 2 Germantown 54, No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan 16
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 3 DeForest at No. 2 Menominee
No. 4 Hartford at No. 1 De Pere
No. 7 Slinger at No. 3 Pulaski
No. 4 Waterford at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 2 Badger
No. 4 Nicolet at No. 1 Homestead
No. 3 Wauwatosa West at No. 2 Germantown
Saturday, Oct. 30 (2 p.m.)
No. 4 River Falls at No. 1 Waunakee
Division 3
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Greendale 17, McFarland 7
No. 5 Monroe 28, No. 4 Whitnall 21
No. 6 Jefferson 21, No. 3 Martin Luther 20
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower 10, No. 2 Fort Atkinson 0
No. 1 Plymouth 51, No. 8 Milwaukee Madison 0
No. 5 Pewaukee 21, No. 4 Grafton 0
No. 3 Port Washington 26, No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran 19
No. 2 Whitefish Bay 36, No. 7 New Berlin West 6
No. 1 Mosinee 43, No. 8 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8
No. 4 Baraboo 13, No. 5 Rhinelander 7
No. 3 Rice Lake 48, No. 6 Medford 14
No. 7 Onalaska 28, No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21
No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco 40, No. 8 Ashwaubenon 34
No. 4 Waupaca 35, No. 5 Portage 8
No. 6 Notre Dame 39, No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran 14
No. 2 Menasha 41, No. 7 Shawano 26
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 4 Baraboo at No. 1 Mosinee
No. 7 Onalaska at No. 3 Rice Lake
No. 4 Waupaca at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 5 Monroe at No. 1 Greendale
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 6 Jefferson
No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 1 Plymouth
No. 3 Port Washington at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
Division 4
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Madison Edgewood 53, No. 8 Platteville 6
No. 5 Kewaskum 29, No. 4 Lodi 19
No. 3 Lake Mills 28, No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27
No. 2 Columbus 41, No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran 14
No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial 42, No. 8 Kiel 6
No. 4 Wrightstown 40, No. 5 Racine Saint Catherine's 20
No. 3 Kohler co-op 59, No. 6 Sheboygan Falls 0
No. 2 Denmark 18, No. 7 Two Rivers 6
No. 1 Northwestern 47, No. 8 Mauston 14
No. 4 West Salem 17, No. 5 Prescott 14
No. 3 Osceola 36, No. 6 Altoona 6
No. 2 Ellsworth 40, No. 7 Saint Croix Central 6
No. 1 Wisconsin Dells 28, No. 8 Adams-Friendship 12
No. 4 Berlin 33, No. 5 Xavier 13
No. 6 Little Chute 27, No. 3 Oconto Falls 6
No. 2 Freedom 42, No. 7 Winneconne 14
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 4 West Salem at No. 1 Northwestern
No. 3 Osecola at No. 2 Ellsworth
No. 4 Berlin at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells
No. 6 Little Chute at No. 2 Freedom
No. 5 Kewaskum at No. 1 Edgewood
No. 3 Lake Mills at No. 2 Columbus
No. 4 Wrightstown at No. 1 Catholic Memorial (Carroll University)
No. 3 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran at No. 2 Denmark
Division 5
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Marshall 14, No. 8 River Valley 12
No. 4 Belleville 56, No. 5 Poynette 14
No. 3 Richland Center 31, No. 6 Prairie du Chien 23
No. 2 Brodhead/Juda 42, No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep 13
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 44, No. 8 New Holstein 0
No. 5 Mayville 49, No. 4 Brookfield Academy 13
No. 3 Campbellsport 43, No. 6 University School of Milwaukee 16
No. 2 Racine Lutheran 27, No. 7 Winnebago Lutheran 0
No. 1 Aquinas 30, No. 8 Spooner 6
No. 5 Stanley-Boyd 35, No. 4 Arcadia 18
No. 6 Saint Croix Falls 35, No. 3 Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14
No. 2 Stratford 34, No. 7 Westby 6
No. 1 Amherst 36, No. 8 Clintonville 8
No. 4 Kewaunee 39, No. 5 Southern Door 0
No. 3 Brillion 33, No. 6 Chilton 0
No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, No. 7 Tomahawk 12
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Stanley Boyd at No. 1 Aquinas (at UW Lacrosse)
No. 6 Saint Croix Falls at No. 2 Stratford
No. 4 Kewaunee at No. 1 Amherst
No. 3 Brillion at No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
No. 4 Belleville at No. 1 Marshall
No. 3 Richland Center at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda
No. 5 Mayville at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 3 Campbellsport at No. 2 Racine Lutheran
Division 6
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Darlington 41, No. 8 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
No. 5 Mondovi 40, No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro 7
No. 3 Cuba City 42, No. 6 Whitehall 8
No. 7 Lancaster 26, No. 2 Luther 16
No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 49, No. 8 Fall River/Rio 0
No. 4 Waterloo 62, No. 5 Pardeeville 36
No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs 38, No. 6 Ozaukee 0
No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, No. 7 Mineral Point 32
No. 1 Colby 49, No. 8 Oconto 0
No. 4 Abbotsford 26, No. 5 Crivitz 15
No. 6 Auburndale 63, No. 3 Necedah 32
No. 2 Markesan 48, No. 7 Bonduel 19
No. 1 Durand 53, No. 8 Fall Creek 26
No. 5 Boyceville 20, No. 4 Cumberland 14
No. 3 Unity 14, No. 6 Cadott 7
No. 7 Grantsburg 14, No. 2 Augusta 12
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Boyceville at No. 1 Durand
No. 7 Grantsburg at No. 3 Unity
No. 4 Abbotsford at No. 1 Colby
No. 6 Auburndale at No. 2 Markesan
No. 7 Lancaster at No. 3 Cuba City
No. 4 Waterloo at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (Amechie Field)
No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium
Saturday, Oct. 30 (1 p.m.)
No. 5 Mondovi at No. 1 Darlington
Division 7
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Regis 43, No. 8 Blair-Taylor 14
No. 5 Glenwood City 9, No. 4 Turtle Lake 0
No. 3 Pepin/Alma 47, No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City 14
No. 2 Spring Valley 19, No. 7 Webster 0
No. 1 Hurley 60, No. 8 Loyal 0
No. 4 Edgar 33, No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia 13
No. 3 Pacelli 46, No. 6 Assumption 14
No. 2 Coleman 44, No. 7 New Lisbon 6
No. 1 Highland 40, No. 8 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
No. 5 Potosi/Cassville 15, No. 4 River Ridge 14
No. 3 Bangor 35, No. 6 Ithaca 14
No. 2 Cashton 46, No. 7 De Soto 0
No. 1 Hilbert 41, No. 8 Cambria-Friesland 6
No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL 30, No. 5 Randolph 0
No. 6 Catholic Central 17, No. 3 Lourdes Academy 0
No. 2 Reedsville 55, No. 7 Johnson Creek 13
Level 2: Friday, Oct. 29 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 1 Regis
No. 3 Pepin/Alma at No. 2 Spring Valley
No. 4 Edgar at No. 1 Hurley
No. 3 Pacelli at No. 2 Coleman
No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 1 Highland