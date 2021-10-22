WIAA boys volleyball playoffs

WIAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Kaukauna Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 1 Kaukauna
No. 5 Neenah at No. 4 Appleton West
No. 6 Appleton East at No. 3 Kimberly
No. 7 Fond du Lac at No. 2 Appleton North
Slinger Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Germantown bye
No. 5 Hamilton at No. 4 Hartford
No. 6 Nicolet at No. 3 Cedarburg
No. 7 Homestead at No. 2 Arrowhead
McFarland Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 8 Madison East at No. 1 Middleton
No. 5 Madison La Follette at No. 4 Madison Memorial
No. 6 Edgewood/Madison Country Day at No. 3 Kettle Moraine
No. 7 Madison West at No. 2 Waukesha West
Beloit Memorial Sectional
First Round: Friday Oct. 22nd
No 1 Catholic Memorial bye
No. 5 Union Grove at No. 4 Waukesha South/Waukesha North
No. 6 Beloit Memorial at No. 3 Burlington
No. 7 Fort Atkinson at No. 2 Mukwonago
Racine Case Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail bye
No. 5 Racine St. Catherine's/ Racine Lutheran/The Prairie School at No. 4 Kenosha Tremper
No. 6 Racine Park at No. 3 Racine Horlick
No. 7 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 2 Racine Case
Muskego Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Muskego bye
No. 5 Franklin at No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower/New Berlin West
No. 6 Wilmot Union at No. 3 Whitnall
No. 7 Greendale at No. 2 Westosha Central
Brown Deer Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Marquette High School bye
No. 5 Shorewood at No. 4 Oak Creek
No. 6 South Milwaukee/Saint Thomas More at No. 3 Dominican
No. 7 Greenfield at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
West Allis Hale Sectional
First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd
No. 1 Wauwatosa East bye
No. 5 Pius XI Catholic at No. 4 Brookfield East
No. 6 West Allis Central/West Allis Hale at No. 3 Wauwatosa West
No. 2 Brookfield Central bye