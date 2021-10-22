 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA boys volleyball playoffs
0 Comments

WIAA boys volleyball playoffs

  • 0

WIAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL PLAYOFFS

Division 1

Kaukauna Sectional

First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd

No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 1 Kaukauna

No. 5 Neenah at No. 4 Appleton West

No. 6 Appleton East at No. 3 Kimberly

No. 7 Fond du Lac at No. 2 Appleton North

Slinger Sectional

First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd

No. 1 Germantown bye

No. 5 Hamilton at No. 4 Hartford

No. 6 Nicolet at No. 3 Cedarburg

No. 7 Homestead at No. 2 Arrowhead

McFarland Sectional

First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd

No. 8 Madison East at No. 1 Middleton

No. 5 Madison La Follette at No. 4 Madison Memorial

No. 6 Edgewood/Madison Country Day at No. 3 Kettle Moraine

No. 7 Madison West at No. 2 Waukesha West

Beloit Memorial Sectional

First Round: Friday Oct. 22nd

No 1 Catholic Memorial bye

No. 5 Union Grove at No. 4 Waukesha South/Waukesha North

No. 6 Beloit Memorial at No. 3 Burlington

No. 7 Fort Atkinson at No. 2 Mukwonago

Racine Case Sectional

First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd

No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail bye

No. 5 Racine St. Catherine's/ Racine Lutheran/The Prairie School at No. 4 Kenosha Tremper

No. 6 Racine Park at No. 3 Racine Horlick

No. 7 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 2 Racine Case

Muskego Sectional

First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd

No. 1 Muskego bye

No. 5 Franklin at No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower/New Berlin West

No. 6 Wilmot Union at No. 3 Whitnall

No. 7 Greendale at No. 2 Westosha Central

Brown Deer Sectional

First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd

No. 1 Marquette High School bye

No. 5 Shorewood at No. 4 Oak Creek

No. 6 South Milwaukee/Saint Thomas More at No. 3 Dominican

No. 7 Greenfield at No. 2 Whitefish Bay

West Allis Hale Sectional

First Round: Friday, Oct. 22nd

No. 1 Wauwatosa East bye

No. 5 Pius XI Catholic at No. 4 Brookfield East

No. 6 West Allis Central/West Allis Hale at No. 3 Wauwatosa West

No. 2 Brookfield Central bye

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics