WIAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Kaukauna Sectional
Regional Final: Friday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Kaukauna 3, No. 8 Notre Dame 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-11)
No. 4 Appleton West 3, No. 5 Neenah 1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17)
No. 3 Kimberly 3, No. 6 Appleton East 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16)
No. 2 Appleton North 3, No. 7 Fond du Lac 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-20)
Sectional Semifinal: Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Kaukauna 3, No. 4 Appleton West 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-4)
No. 3 Kimberly at No. 2 Appleton North
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (4:30 p.m.)
No. 2 Appleton North or No. 3 Kimberly vs. No. 1 Kaukauna
Slinger Sectional
Regional Final: Friday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Germantown bye
No. 4 Hartford Union 3, No. 5 Hamilton 1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14)
No. 3 Cedarburg 3, No. 6 Nicolet 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-11)
No. 2 Arrowhead 3, No. 7 Homestead (25-16, 25-17, 25-23)
Sectional Semifinal: Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Germantown 3, No. 4 Hartford Union (25-18, 25-15, 25-22)
No. 2 Arrowhead 3, No. 3 Cedarburg 1 (25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (3:30 p.m.)
No. 2 Arrowhead vs. No. 1 Germantown
McFarland Sectional
Regional Final: Friday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Middleton 3, No. 8 Madison East 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-19)
No. 4 Madison Memorial 3, No. 5 Madison La Follette 1 (25-16, 24-26, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine 3, No. 6 Edgewood/Madison Country Day 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-22)
No. 7 Madison West at No. 2 Waukesha West
Sectional Semifinal: Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Middleton 3, No. 4 Madison Memorial 0 ( 25-19, 25-17, 25-18)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine 3, No. 2 Waukesha West 1 (27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (4:30 p.m.)
No. 3 Kettle Moraine vs. No. 1 Middleton
Beloit Memorial Sectional
Regional Final: Friday Oct. 22
No 1 Catholic Memorial bye
No. 5 Union Grove 3, No. 4 Waukesha South/Waukesha North 1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22)
No. 3 Burlington 3, No. 6 Beloit Memorial 1 (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22)
No. 2 Mukwonago 3, No. 7 Fort Atkinson 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-18)
Sectional Semifinal: Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Catholic Memorial 3, No. 5 Union Grove 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-15)
No. 2 Mukwonago 3, No. 3 Burlington 1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (4:30 p.m.)
No. 2 Mukwonago vs. No. 1 Catholic Memorial
Racine Case Sectional
Regional Final: Friday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail bye
No. 4 Kenosha Tremper 3, Racine St. Catherine's co-op 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-9)
No. 3 Racine Horlick 3, No. 6 Racine Park 1 (25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19)
No. 2 Racine Case 3, No. 7 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-14)
Sectional Semifinal: Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail 3, No. 4 Kenosha Tremper 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-11)
No. 2 Racine Case 3, No. 3 Racine Horlick 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-23)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30
No. 2 Racine Case vs. No. 1 Kenosha Indian Trail
Muskego Sectional
Regional Final: Friday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Muskego bye
No. 5 Franklin at No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower/New Berlin West
No. 3 Whitnall 3, No. 6 Wilmot Union 1 (25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18)
No. 2 Westosha Central 3, No. 7 Greendale 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-22)
Sectional Semifinal: Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Muskego 3, No. 5 Franklin 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-17)
No. 2 Westosha Central 3, No. 3 Whitnall 0 (25-17, 25-2, 25-18)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (4:30 p.m.)
No. 2 Westosha Central vs. No. 1 Muskego
Brown Deer Sectional
Regional Final: Friday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Marquette University High School bye
No. 4 Oak Creek 3, No. 5 Shorewood 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14)
No. 3 Dominican 3, No. 6 South Milwaukee/Saint Thomas More 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-20)
No. 2 Whitefish Bay 3, No. 7 Greenfield 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-10)
Sectional Semifinal: Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Marquette University High School 3, No. 4 Oak Creek 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-11)
No. 3 Dominican 3, No. 2 Whitefish Bay 2 (22-25, 10-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-12)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30 (4:30 p.m.)
No. 3 Dominican vs. No. 1 Marquette University High School
West Allis Hale Sectional
Regional Final: Friday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Wauwatosa East bye
No. 5 Pius XI Catholic 3, No. 4 Brookfield East 0 (25-23, 25-21, 28-26)
No. 3 Wauwatosa West 3, No. 6 West Allis Central/West Allis Hale 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-21)
No. 2 Brookfield Central bye
Sectional Semifinal: Tuesday, Oct. 26
No. 1 Wauwatosa East 3, No. 5 Pius XI Catholic 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-15)
No. 3 Wauwatosa West 3, No. 2 Brookfield Central 1 (15-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23)
Sectional Final: Saturday, Oct. 30
No. 3 Wauwatosa West vs. No. 1 Wauwatosa East