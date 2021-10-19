WIAA boys soccer playoffs

WIAA BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Marshfield Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Eau Claire North 0
No. 5 D.C. Everest 1, No. 4 Wausau West 0
No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Superior
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 6, No. 7 Marshfield 0
No. 1 Kimberly 6, No. 8 Appleton West 0
No. 4 Appleton North 2, No. 5 Appleton East 0
No. 6 Hortonville at No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
No. 2 Stevens Point 5, No. 7 Neenah 2
Second Round: Saturday, Oct. 23
No. 5 D.C. Everest at. No. 1 Hudson
at No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 4 Appleton North at. No. 1 Kimberly
at No. 2 Stevens Point
Green Bay East Sectional
No. 1 Bay Port bye
No. 8 De Pere 3, No. 9 Green Bay East 1
No. 5 Hamilton 2, No. 12 Hartford 0
No. 13 Sheboygan South at No. 4 Homestead
No. 14 Fond du Lac at No. 3 Brookfield East
No. 6 Oshkosh West 2, No. 11 Menomonee Falls 1
No. 10 Sheboygan North 3, No. 7 Germantown 2
No. 2 Green Bay Preble 10, No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 8 De Pere at No. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 Hamilton
No. 6 Oshkosh West at
No. 10 Sheboygan North at. No. 2 Green Bay Preble
Oconomowoc Sectional
No. 16 Janesville Parker at No.1 Verona
No. 9 Madison Memorial at No. 8 Mukwonago
No. 12 Madison East at No. 5 Waunakee
No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Kettle Moraine
No. 3 Sun Prairie 2, No. 14 Madison La Follette 0
No. 11 Oconomowoc at No. 6 Middleton
No. 10 Badger at No. 7 Madison West
No. 15 Janesville Craig at No. 2 Arrowhead
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
at No. 3 Sun Prairie
West Allis Hale Sectional
No. 16 West Allis Hale at No.1 Marquette High School
No. 9 Kenosha Indian Trail at No. 8 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther
No. 12 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 5 Oak Creek
No. 13 Milwaukee Hamilton at No. 4 Muskego
No. 14 Racine Case at No. 3 Franklin
No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen SE at No. 6 Waukesha South
No. 10 Racine Horlick at No. 7 Milwaukee King/Milwaukee Juneau
No. 15 Milwaukee Riverside at No. 2 Kenosha Tremper
Division 2
Pulaski Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 8 Sparta at No. 1 New Richmond
No. 4 La Crosse Central 1, No. 5 Tomah 0
No. 6 Holmen at No. 3 River Falls
No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 Onalaska
No. 1 Pulaski 10, No. 8 Merrill 0
No. 4 Wausau East 3, No. 5 West De Pere 1
No. 6 Ashwaubenon at No. 3 Green Bay Southwest
No. 2 Kaukauna 3, No. 7 Green Bay West 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 4 La Crosse Logan
No. 4 Wausau East at. No 1 Pulaski
Whitefish Bay Sectional
No. 1 Whitefish Bay bye
No. 9 Watertown at No. 8 Port Washington
No. 5 Slinger 3, No. 12 North Fond du Lac Co-op 0
No. 4 Wauwatosa West 6, No. 13 West Bend East 0
No. 3 Nicolet 10, No, 14 Milwaukee Lutheran 0
No. 11 Beaver Dam at No. 6 Oshkosh North
No. 7 Menasha 4, No. 10 West Bend West 1
No. 2 Cedarburg def. Milwaukee Vincent (Forfeit)
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
at. No. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 Slinger at No. 4 Wauwatosa West
at. No 3 Nicolet
No. 7 Menasha at. No. 2 Cedarburg
Sauk Prairie Sectional
No. 16 Racine Park at No. 1 Oregon
No. 9 Burlington at No. 8 Fort Atkinson
No. 5 Sauk Prairie 6, No. 12 Reedsburg 1
No. 13 Portage/Poynette at No. 4 DeForest
No. 3 Baraboo 4, No. 14 Stoughton 0
No. 6 Union Grove 1, No. 11 Westosha Central 0
No. 7 Monona Grove 6, No. 10 Milton 1
No. 2 Elkhorn 17, No. 15 Wilmot Union 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 5 Sauk Prairie
No. 6 Union Grove at No. 3 Baraboo
No. 7 Monona Grove at No. 2 Elkhorn
Wauwatosa East Sectional
No. 1 Wauwatosa East 12, No. 16 Cudahy/Saint Francis 0
No. 9 Milwaukee South 5, No. 8 Whitnall 1
No. 12 South Milwaukee at No. 5 Waukesha West
No. 4 Greendale 3, No. 13 Milwaukee Arts 1
No. 3 Pewaukee 10, No. 14 Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
No. 6 Waukesha North 10, No. 11 Greenfield 0
No. 10 Waterford at No. 7 Wisconsin Lutheran
No. 2 Brookfield Central 10, No. 15 West Allis Central 0
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 9 Milwaukee South at No. 1 Wauwatosa East
at No. 4 Greendale
No. 6 Waukesha North at. No. 6 Pewaukee
at No. 2 Brookfield Central
Division 3
Rice Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 9 Altoona/Fall Creek 4, No. 8 Hayward 1
No. 9 Ashland 1, No. 8 Antigo 0
No. 9 Altoona/Fall Creek at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 5 Unity/Saint Croix Falls at No. 4 Somerset
No. 6 Osceola at No. 3 Amery
No. 7 Saint Croix Central at No. 2 Spooner/Shell Lake
No. 9 Ashland at No. 1 Lakeland
No. 5 Rhinelander at No. 4 Medford
No. 6 Shawano at No. 3 Mosinee
No. 7 New London at No. 2 Waupaca
Seymour Sectional
No. 16 Sheboygan Falls 7, No. 17 Denmark 0
No. 15 New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 5, No. 18 Berlin 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 16 Sheboygan Falls at No. 1 Seymour
No. 9 Kewaskum at No. 8 Fox Valley Lutheran
No. 12 Freedom at No. 5 Xavier
No. 13 Waupun at No. 4 Roncallu/Two Rivers
No. 14 Luxembourg-Casco at No. 3 Plymouth
No. 11 Wautoma/Wild Rose at No. 6 Ripon
No. 10 Winnieconne at No. 7 Marinette
No. 15 New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at No. 2 Notre Dame
Sectional #3 (TBD)
at No. 16 Monroe 9, No. 17 Prairie du Chein/River Ridge/Seneca 0
No. 14 Mauston 4, No. 19 Jefferson 2
No. 15 La Crosse Logan 10, No. 18 Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 16 Monroe at No. 1 Evansville
No. 9 Edgerton at No. 8 Dodgeville/Mineral Point
No. 12 Whitewater at No. 5 Wisconsin Dells
No. 12 Cambridge/Deerfield at No. 4 Edgewood
No. 14 Mauston at No. 3 Belleville/New Glarus
No. 11 West Salem at No. 6 McFarland
No. 15 La Crosse Logan at No. 2 Mount Horeb
Sectional #4 (TBD)
No. 16 Martin Luther 8, No. 17 Brown Deer 0
No. 16 Martin Luther at No. 1 Shorewood
No. 9 Veritas/Tenor at No. 8 Saint Anthony
No. 12 Saint Thomas More at No. 5 Pius XI Catholic
No. 13 Racine Saint Catherine’s at No. 4 Delavan-Darien
No. 14 East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle at New Berlin Eisenhower
No. 11 Big Foot/Williams Bay at No. 6 Grafton
No. 10 Catholic Memorial at No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran
No. 15 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 2 New Berlin West
Division 4
Baldwin-Woodville Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 9 Northland Lutheran 4, No. 8 Barron 0
No. 9 Northland Lutheran at No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield
No. 5 Regis/McDonell Central Catholic at Three Lakes/Phelps
No. 6 Cumberland at No. 3 Northland Pines
No. 7 Newman Catholic at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 8 Nekooska at No. 1 Arcadia
No. 5 Pacelli at No. 4 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy (La Crosse)
No. 6 Amherst at No. 3 Aquinas
No. 7 Adams-Friendship at No. 2 Columbus Catholic
Kiel Sectional
No. 17 Gresham/Bowler at No. 16 Lourdes Academy/Valley Christain (Oshkosh)
No. 15 Algoma 5, No. 18 Kewaunee 1
Second Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
Winner of Gresham/Bowler and Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian at No.1 Sturgeon Bay
No. 9 Peshtigo at No. 8 Clintonville
No. 12 Omro at No. 5 Kiel
No. 13 Howards Grove at No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran Academy
No. 14 Gibraltar/Sevastopol at No. 3 Saint Lawerence Seminary
No. 11 Green Bay N.E.W./Providence Academy at No. 6 St. Mary Catholic
No. 10 Kohler at No. 7 Wrightstown
No. 15 Algoma at No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran
Lodi Sectional
No. 16 Wayland Academy 7, No. 17 University Lake School/Trinity Academy 1
No. 15 Columbus 7, No. 18 Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
No. 16 Wayland Academy at No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy
No. 9 Lodi at No. 8 Campbellsport
No. 12 Madison Country Day/Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at No. 5 Central Wisconsin Christian
No. 13 Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at No. 4 Mayville
No. 14 Richland Center at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran
No. 11 River Valley at No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep
No. 10 Lomira at No. 7 Living Word Lutheran
No. 15 Columbus at No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran
The Prairie School
No. 17 Cedar Grove-Belgium at No. 16 Audubon
Winner of Cedar Grove-Belgium and Audubon at No. 1 Oosterburg
No. 9 Racine Lutheran at No. 8 Shoreland Lutheran
No. 12 Heritage Christian at No. 5 Carmen South
No. 13 Random Lake at No. 4 University School of Milwaukee
No. 14 Faith Christian at No. 3 Cristo Rey Jesuit
No. 11 Kenosha Christian Life at No. 6 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
No. 10 Brookfield Academy at No. 7 Dominican
No. 15 Ozaukee at No. 2 The Prairie School