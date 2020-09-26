Why President Grover Cleveland has no hope at third term -- State Journal editorial from 125 years ago

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 234 to 18. Every Democrat present and 70 out of the 88 Republicans who voted declared for the resolution. ...

President Grover Cleveland’s aspirations for a third term in view of the fact that George Washington wouldn’t take it and Gen. Grant couldn’t will lead every thoughtful man to take off his hat whenever he meets a sheriff. One can’t tell the quality of nerve that may network a seemingly average man.