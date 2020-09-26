 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why President Grover Cleveland has no hope at third term -- State Journal editorial from 125 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 125 YEARS AGO

Why President Grover Cleveland has no hope at third term -- State Journal editorial from 125 years ago

President Cleveland parade up King Street in Madison, 1887

A parade to honor President Grover Cleveland's visit to Madison on Oct. 8, 1887, proceeds up King Street toward the state Capitol. Cleveland was the first Democrat elected to the White House following the Civil War in 1884. He lost re-election in 1888, but won a second term four years later in 1892. Some Democrats urged him to seek a third term in 1896 and, after he declined, again in 1904.

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 27, 1895:

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 234 to 18. Every Democrat present and 70 out of the 88 Republicans who voted declared for the resolution. ...

President Grover Cleveland’s aspirations for a third term in view of the fact that George Washington wouldn’t take it and Gen. Grant couldn’t will lead every thoughtful man to take off his hat whenever he meets a sheriff. One can’t tell the quality of nerve that may network a seemingly average man.

+1 
Grover Cleveland

Cleveland 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics