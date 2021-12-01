Why Beaver Dam girls basketball remains a towering presence among Badger Conference contenders vying to unseat them

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team joined the Badger Conference before the 2017-2018 season and has dominated ever since.
The Golden Beavers have won three-straight conference championships and haven’t lost to a league opponent in each of the last four seasons. The Badger Conference didn’t host a league season during the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19-related issues. However, Beaver Dam did play against several Badger Conference foes — including Portage, Sauk Prairie, Baraboo and Reedsburg and came out victorious in all of them.
It’s made it so every team in the Badger feels like it’s chasing the Golden Beavers, wondering: Will the 2021-2022 season be the year one of them takes down the cream of the crop?
“I think the past few years has just been good for Beaver Dam to be in our conference, maybe not from having to play them so much, but more so everyone is chasing them,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “When you have a program like that, that’s ahead of you, that’s been nationally ranked, they’ve been maybe one of the best teams that Wisconsin has ever seen.
“I think it raises expectations for every program, not just here at Reedsburg. I think when you practice, you work on your game, you work on your skill, I think always having Beaver Dam in your mind, you always know you can’t take short cuts. You’ve got to work extremely hard to even be in those games.”
Golden Beavers consistently pair great talent on the court with just as good of a coaching staff, which is why they were able to win three straight WIAA Division 2 state championships (2017-19). They were vying for fourth during the 2019-2020 season before the pandemic started, forcing the WIAA to cancel the state tournament.
“Really, when you play Beaver Dam, you know there’s going to be talent up and down the board, on their entire roster,” said Waunakee coach Marcus Richter, who is entering his third season with the Warriors. “The way they play and the way Tim (Chase) has the way his teams prepared, they throw a lot of things at you on the offensive and defensive end. Everything they run, they run it well.
Richter remembers the first time he coached against Chase during the 2019-2020 season. Beaver Dam only had a 29-28 lead at halftime, but a big Golden Beavers run after the break changed the landscape of a game that ended with them winning 66-47.
“We were feeling pretty good about ourselves and the next thing you know, they open the second half on a 19-2 run,” Richter said. “It’s that continual pressure they put on you, both on the offensive and defensive end. I think the key to really beating Beaver Dam is you’ve got to be able to take care of the basketball. You can’t turn it over against them.
Richter said he spends hours going over everything Beaver Dam might throw at them on offense and defense, which is a considerable amount. The Beavers use multiple offensive sets “that gives their best players open shots with post touches or straight-line drives.” It requires a complete-game effort with few mistakes.
And Chase still always seems to have something new to unveil in each game.
“The scouting report we have to create for them has to be so in depth, and there’s still stuff that he has that you don’t have on your scouting report,” Richter said, who will prepare Waunakee to take on Beaver Dam on Dec. 17 and Feb. 8 this season. “He’s one of the best in the business. Especially for me being a younger coach, we’re learning a lot of stuff watching him twice a year.”
Simon said Chase always has the Golden Beavers ready for any situation. Simon could pressure Beaver Dam’s offense or use zone, it wouldn’t matter because Beaver Dam would still execute what it needs to.
That comes from the kind of talent Chase puts his players up against. Beaver Dam is consistently facing some of the state’s best teams, traveling out of state to play and practicing against some of the top talent. It is a battle-tested group each season.
But depth, which the Golden Beavers typically have a lot of, also plays a factor.
They typically don’t rely on a single player to score at a high rate. And at times they have been able to run five players deep off the bench. Most of the time, games got so out of hand that players at the end of the bench got playing time.
“Maty Wilke could’ve scored 30 points a game. When a kid could score like that and sacrifices for her team, and averages what, 13, 14 a game, maybe 12? Knowing that she could score more, she sacrifices so that other players can step up,” Simon said. “She knows she’s going to need her teammates as the season goes along. It speaks volume to what they do. When your best player is doing that, it really sets the tone for really your whole program and what the program is after.
“I think that’s part of the kid and their family, but also, I think it’s Tim and his staff. They just create an unselfish brand of basketball. The evidence shows, these are Division 1 players that you’re not going to see at the top of the scoring lists individually, but as a team, they’re at the top of the list in gold balls. They’re all chasing winning.”
Perhaps the best example of Beaver Dam’s depth and how it pays off came last year. Wilke tore her ACL in a 72-33 non-conference victory over Madison Edgewood on Dec. 14.
Even without Wilke, Beaver Dam went 22-3 advanced to the section quarterfinals, where it lost to Germantown 74-54.
“I think the work they did was as good as any job they’ve done at any time,” Simon said. “They had to completely remake their team, and kids’ roles were changed. They went on to have a really good season after that injury.”
That kind of roster development and postseason success is what Simon and Reedsburg are trying to emulate.
He led the Beavers last season to a 20-2 record and an appearance at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, where they lost 68-56 in the title game against Green Bay Notre Dame.
Every player — the roster includes 10 seniors, four juniors and one sophomore — from that run is back this season. Many of them have been playing together since middle school, Simon said.
“We’re really balanced in what we do,” Simon said. “We obviously have the experience. They’ve been starting since their freshmen years and it really goes beyond that.
“They come from competitive families, and really everything they’ve done in their lives up to this point they’ve thrived on competition. I think they’re competitors at their core, which makes for a successful team.”
And Simon sees a lot of that unselfishness in his team that Beaver Dam has had over the years.
“We have a group that can shoot the ball. We get to the basket and they just play really well together,” he said. “When you combine all those things, it makes you a strong team. On top of that, the experience we gained last year playing in the state championship, I think really gave us the confidence to understand what we could accomplish.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.