Three-year starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook (above) intends to transfer to Florida State for his final year of eligibility after graduating in May.
He compiled a 26-6 record in 32 starts for UW but didn’t play his best football last season.
Three-year starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook (above) intends to transfer to Florida State for his final year of eligibility after graduating in May.
He compiled a 26-6 record in 32 starts for UW but didn’t play his best football last season.
Our Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ helps you keep up on the news.
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.