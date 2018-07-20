For example, the Cap Times and Wisconsin State Journal have been writing a lot about Mark Pocan lately. We figured, he must be kind of a big deal. He's even a target of political cartoonists.
Apparently quite a few of you didn't know that, or even, what he does.
So, "Who is Mark Pocan?" Almost 44 percent of 1,013 respondents said "I don't know."
(He's a U.S. Congress member from the Madison area first elected to the post in 2013. And a leader of "the voice of the resistance" to President Donald Trump)
Next time, maybe we'll offer a prize for correct answers. C'mon, Google it!