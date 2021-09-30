WHO HAS THE EDGE

When the Badgers have the ball
The Badgers don’t have much of an identity on offense through three games. The running game has been hit and miss behind an offensive line that can’t seem to string together good plays, and quarterback Graham Mertz is struggling with accuracy and turning over the ball too frequently for the Badgers to find a rhythm.
UW players and coaches said often this week that good offense takes all 11 players doing their part each play. That’s not happening frequently enough for the Badgers. UW’s average of 5 yards per play is 10th in the Big Ten, and its average of 6 yards per passing play ranks 12 in the conference.
The 78 yards rushing UW gained last week against the Irish was the program’s lowest total since last season’s blowout loss at Iowa and second-fewest since 2017.
It won’t be easy for the Badgers to get on track against the Michigan defense. Michigan is allowing 11.8 points per game, just more than 130 yards on the ground and 171.5 yards through the air. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is one of the best defensive players in the country, tallying 5½ sacks through four games.
Hutchinson will get a bulk of the attention in the front seven, but the Wolverines’ secondary finally is matching its recruiting rankings. Cornerback Vincent Gray and safety Brad Hawkins both have four pass breakups.
Edge: Michigan
When Michigan has the ball
Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has found something quite effective in his third year in Ann Arbor. He was brought into the program to modernize its passing attack, but failed to give Michigan the results it wanted early in his tenure.
But Gattis has blended the downhill running schemes that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is known for with the spread passing game he ran at Alabama. It has resulted in a 4-0 start and an offense averaging 40.3 points per game and more than 290 yards rushing per game.
Michigan’s gaudy statistics are helped by playing two Group of Five opponents, but it rushed for 343 yards and four touchdowns against Washington in a nonconference tilt. Rutgers finally slowed Michigan’s ground attack last week (112 yards), but the Wolverines still scored two rushing touchdowns. Blake Corum (69 carries, 475 yards) and Hassan Haskins (61, 322) make up Michigan’s 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara only has thrown the ball 53 times in four games, but he has multiple big-play threats to target. Cornelius Johnson has eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. UW won’t have to contend with Michigan’s best receiver, Ronnie Bell, who is out for the season with a right knee injury.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
UW allowed a kick return for a touchdown for the first time in 10 years last week, the lowlight of a poor day on special teams for the Badgers. The Wolverines’ punting unit hasn’t had a great season in terms of kicking distance, but it doesn’t allow return yardage. UW’s punt returners must catch the ball.
With the Badgers offense struggling, punter Andy Vujnovich is doing his part to keep the defense out of bad situations, averaging just less than 50 yards per punt.
Badgers kick returner Devin Chandler had two solid returns last week, but one was called back for an illegal block. He may not get many chance against Michigan, which is recording touchbacks on 80% of kickoffs.
Edge: Slightly Michigan
Trends
UW is trying to avoid its first 1-3 start under coach Paul Chryst and first since 1990, Barry Alvarez’s first year as the Badgers’ coach. The opponent that handed Alvarez’s first UW team its third loss to drop to 1-3 that season? Michigan.
UW has won five of the past seven games in this series, and three of the past four. Michigan hasn’t won at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001.