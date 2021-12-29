WHO HAS THE EDGE

When the Badgers have the ball
UW’s success on offense this season has been predicated by how the rushing attack is going. The offense has the ability to move the ball well if the Badgers are efficient on the ground. But things get significantly more challenging when the run game is slowed.
How healthy freshman tailback Braelon Allen is by kickoff likely will determine how well the offense can perform. Allen was dealing with multiple leg injuries toward the end of the regular season, but he has been recovering during December and said he’ll be ready for the game. The offensive line likely will be missing two starters in Logan Bruss (foot) and center Joe Tippmann (undisclosed injury).
Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz has things in his favor facing a secondary missing its top two corners, so long as the offensive line holds up in pass protection. The amount of two tight end sets that UW employs could keep ASU in its base defense and help the Badgers attack through the air. But No. 2 Jack Eschenbach won’t play due to injury, so the second tight end spot behind Jake Ferguson is a bit unproven.
ASU has relied on its big defensive tackles, Shannon Forman and D.J. Davidson, to keep its linebackers free from blockers. But against some of the better offensive lines the Sun Devils faced, such as Utah, that didn’t happen consistently. UW’s interior needs to win the battle in the A and B gaps.
Edge: UW
When Arizona State has the ball
The Sun Devils’ offense likely will be different in Las Vegas after departures by key pieces of the unit. Running back Rachaad White was the team’s leading rusher and second-leading receiver who scored 16 combined touchdowns this season, but he opted out of the game. Second-leading rusher Deamonte Tayanum entered the transfer portal and also won't play. ASU had success this season attacking defenses with its strong interior offensive line, but it’s hard to imagine the Sun Devils will be able to lean on that against the Badgers’ front seven.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels can hurt defenses with his arm and legs, but his decision-making has left something to be desired this season. He has thrown nine interceptions in 280 attempts this season, an INT rate of 3.2%, about on par with Mertz’s 3.7% INT rate.
Receiver Ricky Pearsall has been Daniels’ top target this season, and the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder will be an interesting matchup with UW’s cornerbacks, particularly Caesar Williams (6-0, 190).
Creating smart pressure will be crucial for the Badgers’ defense. Nebraska and Minnesota were able to block blitzing linebackers and create chunk plays in the open spaces they vacated. UW still likely will bring the heat with Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, but it’s imperative they get home and get Daniels on the ground.
Edge: UW
Special teams
Neither team has been particularly great on special teams this season, with the Badgers struggling at times with turnovers and kick coverage and the Sun Devils having unreliable kickers and a lack of returner threats.
UW returner Stephan Bracey made a splash with his kick-return touchdown to open the game against Nebraska, and a big play from him in the bowl game would be a nice springboard into an offseason in which he has a chance to join the team’s top group of receivers. UW needs its kickoff specialist — either Collin Larsh or Jack Van Dyke, if he’s healthy — to help its kick coverage unit with deeper kicks.
ASU has made 6 of 11 field goals this season, including 1 of 6 on tries of more than 30 yards.
Edge: Push
Trends
Paul Chryst is 5-1 in bowl games as UW’s coach, and the Badgers are favored by a touchdown by most gaming operations. The Badgers have won their bowl games under Chryst by an average of 13.2 points. With a win, the Badgers would secure their fifth season of at least nine wins under Chryst, putting him one behind Bret Bielema and Barry Alvarez for the most such seasons at UW.