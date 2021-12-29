WHO HAS THE EDGE

When the Badgers have the ball

UW’s success on offense this season has been predicated by how the rushing attack is going. The offense has the ability to move the ball well if the Badgers are efficient on the ground. But things get significantly more challenging when the run game is slowed.

How healthy freshman tailback Braelon Allen is by kickoff likely will determine how well the offense can perform. Allen was dealing with multiple leg injuries toward the end of the regular season, but he has been recovering during December and said he’ll be ready for the game. The offensive line likely will be missing two starters in Logan Bruss (foot) and center Joe Tippmann (undisclosed injury).

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz has things in his favor facing a secondary missing its top two corners, so long as the offensive line holds up in pass protection. The amount of two tight end sets that UW employs could keep ASU in its base defense and help the Badgers attack through the air. But No. 2 Jack Eschenbach won’t play due to injury, so the second tight end spot behind Jake Ferguson is a bit unproven.