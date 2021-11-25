WHO HAS THE EDGE

Edge: Slightly Wisconsin

When Minnesota has the ball

Outside of Army, the Gophers are the most run-committed team the Badgers have faced this season. Minnesota is running the ball on 69.2% of its plays and gaining 204.6 yards per game on the ground. That total is third in the Big Ten and 23rd in the FBS.

The Gophers have had success on the ground despite losing four running backs to season-ending injuries, including Mo Ibrahim, the Big Ten running back of the year in 2020.

Minnesota’s attack will have to find holes in the FBS’ top-ranked rushing defense, which allows 64.3 yards per game, 13 yards less than Georgia, the team with the second-best rushing defense. UW has allowed four teams to rush for 100 or more yards, but two of those games have come in the past two weeks.

Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan is protecting the ball well for the Gophers — he has seven interceptions on 221 attempts this season — but not facilitating the explosive plays he made in 2019 with a pair of star receivers who are now in the NFL. He has directed an efficient third-down offense, though, as the Gophers are third in the Big Ten and No. 20 in the FBS with a 45.2% conversion rate. UW (25.2%) has the best third-down defense in the conference and second-best in the FBS.