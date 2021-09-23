WHO HAS THE EDGE

When the Badgers have the ball
The Badgers should have the ability to attack the Notre Dame defense where it is weakest — between the tackles. Notre Dame doesn’t feature a standout middle linebacker or defensive tackle and likely will have trouble keeping UW’s offensive line on the line of scrimmage. Big things could be in line for an emerging stable of Badgers running backs if the Badgers keep defensive end Myron Tagovaila-Amosa out of the backfield.
Chez Mellusi has gotten the lion’s share of the work thus far, but there seems to be enough carries to go around after Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo, Jalen Berger and Braelon Allen all scored touchdowns two weeks ago. How UW manages its backs’ workload will be interesting to see because keeping fresh legs attacking Notre Dame’s front will be important.
Quarterback Graham Mertz has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season after one was called back by a penalty and another was dropped against Eastern Michigan. Notre Dame’s secondary, led by safety Kyle Hamilton, is difficult to crack — their 232.7 yards per game allowed was inflated by pass-heavy Purdue. UW may need to use more motion in an effort to get the secondary out of position or rely on more play-action passing if the running game is working.
Senior receiver Danny Davis has been solid for the Badgers with 11 catches for 129 yards. Look for receivers Kendric Pryor and Chimere Dike to get more involved, especially in the flats, where they can catch the ball and create yards.
Edge: Slightly Wisconsin
When the Fighting Irish have the ball
UW fans know Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan well after watching him start 16 games for the Badgers, but freshman Tyler Buchner has been earning snaps in part because he’s the better scrambler of the two and Notre Dame’s line has struggled thus far.
The Irish have had three left tackles start games this season after Blake Fisher and Michael Carmody were injured in the first two games. Tosh Baker started last week against Purdue and ND again had difficulty handling pass rushers, allowing four sacks and 16 pressures against the Boilermakers.
Tight end Michael Mayer is Coan's and Buchner’s top target, hauling in 17 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams is a tackle-breaking playmaker, but the O-line struggles have limited him so far this season (46 carries, 224 yards, 2 TDs). Senior receiver Kevin Austin Jr. will be a tough matchup for UW because the 6 foot 2, 215 pounder is adept at winning one-on-one battles on the sideline.
Williams is a difficult cover in the passing game, especially when he’s matched against a linebacker, so the Badgers will have to identify where Williams lines up in the formation and ensure they have the right personnel defending him.
A big challenge for UW’s defense will be to limit the big pass plays the Irish are capable of — cornerbacks Faion Hicks (listed as questionable) and Caesar Williams will need to be physical without committing penalties down the field.
Edge: Slightly Wisconsin
Special teams
Collin Larsh has been solid for UW after winning the starting kicking job. Excluding the short kick that was blocked against Penn State, Larsh has made a 43-yarder and tries from 33 and 39 yards.
UW hasn’t had many chances in the return game thus far, and don’t expect them to come this week. Notre Dame only has allowed six punt returns for a total of 34 yards and it allows just 21.7 yards per kick return.
Don’t look now, but UW punter Andy Vujnovich has become one of the best in the Big Ten, ranking fourth at 48.9 yards per punt. He’ll have to direct his punts well to keep the ball away from Williams, who is returning punts for the Irish.
Edge: Push
Trends
This will be the first time since 2001 that the Badgers play two ranked teams in their first three games. UW lost to No. 7 Oregon and No. 19 Fresno State that season. Paul Chryst never has started a season 1-2 since taking over at UW, but Chryst is 10-15 at UW against AP Top 25 teams.
Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame teams are 6-5 in their first game against a ranked opponent in a season. Kelly is 3-2 in his last five games against Big Ten Conference opponents, dating back to 2015. He notched his 105th official win at Notre Dame last week, tying Knute Rockne for most by an ND coach.