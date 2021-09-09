WHO HAS THE EDGE

When the Badgers have the ball
UW offensive players say last week’s mistake-filled performance wasn’t who they are as a group and vowed they would clean it up against Eastern Michigan. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz fumbled twice and threw two picks against Penn State, so he’ll have to eliminate those negative plays against a Group of 5 defense.
A positive outcome from the opener was transfer running back Chez Mellusi showing he could carry the load as the lead tailback. He gained 121 yards on 31 carries against Penn State. Look for Mellusi and backups Isaac Guerendo and Jalen Berger to be featured often against an EMU defense that allowed 243.2 yards per game on the ground last season. If Berger plays, it’ll be his first action of the season after not taking a snap against PSU.
Senior receiver Danny Davis had eight catches for 99 yards last week and could be in line for a big night with the Badgers needing to push the ball down field more often. Davis and tight end Jake Ferguson (nine catches) were Mertz’s primary targets a week ago, but expect him and the UW coaching staff to try to spread around the ball more this week.
EMU has 10 starters returning on defense, including defensive back Alvinoski LaFleur, a first-team All-MAC selection in 2020.
Edge: Wisconsin
When the Eagles have the ball
Eastern Michigan still is working out who its starting quarterback will be this season. Returning starter Preston Hutchinson and Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant are dueling for snaps, and EMU coach Chris Creighton said in his postgame news conference last week that they’ll continue playing both.
Hutchinson, a dual-threat quarterback who had 1,868 total yards and 20 touchdowns in six games last season, played 44 of the team’s 83 snaps last week, while Bryant got 37 snaps. Bryant possesses the better arm of the two, and he had 126 yards on eight completions a week ago.
Regardless of which quarterback is under center, the Badgers have to create pressure like they did against Penn State. Pro Football Focus credited UW with 13 quarterback hurries and four hits against Sean Clifford. It’ll be a different challenge containing Hutchinson’s mobility, but with outside linebackers Nick Herbig and Noah Burks both showing prowess getting around the edge, it could be a long night for EMU’s signal-callers.
Darius Boone Jr. is the Eagles’ featured tailback for the second straight season, and he posted a 100-yard game in the opener last week. Containing Boone and the running game after only allowing Penn State 50 net yards on the ground last week will be crucial for the Badgers.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
Badgers kicker Collin Larsh had a short field goal blocked against Penn State, but he made a 43-yard try to give UW a lead in the fourth quarter. The make was the second-longest of his career, just a yard short of his career long, and a sign of the improvements that won him the kicking job.
Andy Vujnovich averaged 46.7 yards per punt last week, an improvement of more than 5 yards over his average last season. He shouldn't be punting often if things go how UW wants them to Saturday.
Edge: Wisconsin
Trends
The Badgers are looking to avoid losing their first two home games of a season for the first time since 1988. UW is 12-5 coming off a loss since Paul Chryst took over as coach in 2015, but just 1-4 in the past two seasons.
Eastern Michigan has defeated its last three Big Ten opponents, taking down Rutgers 16-13 in 2017, then Purdue 20-19 in 2018, and Illinois 34-31 in 2019. Not exactly murder’s row, but its ability to knock off Power 5 teams certainly is noticed by UW. The Eagles are seeking their first win over an AP Top 25 team.