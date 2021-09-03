WHO HAS THE EDGE

When Badgers have the ball
This is UW’s first chance to show that the issues that plagued last season’s offense haven’t carried over. Quarterback Graham Mertz spent the offseason training himself mentally to better handle his position and throwing passes to senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. Their chemistry was noticeable during training camp, and the Badgers need them and sophomore Chimere Dike to ignite a passing game that averaged a paltry 6.27 yards per attempt in 2020.
Transfer running back Chez Mellusi won the starting job during training camp, with coaches trusting the junior’s knowledge of the playbook as much as the explosiveness he showed running through holes. He’ll have to produce against a Penn State front that’s lacking known commodities in the front seven. P.J. Mustipher is the only returning starter on the defensive line for PSU, but there’s hope that a couple of position switches in the linebacker unit will help stabilize the unit.
Senior tight end Jake Ferguson was Mertz’s top target a season ago, and he’ll likely be a significant factor against Penn State with his ability to get up the seams and pull linebackers and safeties out of position. Expect the Badgers to attack the middle of the field with play-action passes and crossing routes with Paul Chryst calling plays again and the starting lineup healthy going into the opener.
Edge: Wisconsin
When the Nittany Lions have the ball
Penn State was looking for a spark on offense after a season in which quarterback Sean Clifford struggled with turnovers (nine INTs, three fumbles) and the group didn’t find its footing until a month into the pandemic-shortened season.
Enter new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who came from Texas and has a pair of stud receivers to work with in Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. Dotson led the Big Ten in receiving yards (884) last season and has the skills and speed to be a problem on every play. Washington played over 90% of his plays in the slot last season. UW senior cornerback Faion Hicks is slated to be the Badgers’ slot corner this season, but he said he’s planning on following Dotson wherever he goes, so UW will need someone to step up in guarding the slot if Hicks is outside with Dotson.
Clifford led Penn State in rushing last season and figures to be a weapon with his legs again, but Penn State needs Noah Cain and Keyvonne Lee to step up and be bigger contributors this season. They’ve battled for the starting running back job through camp and both will be used frequently. Penn State's offensive line has new starters at the three interior positions who have to deal with UW’s experienced linemen Keeanu Benton and Matt Henningsen, as well as linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal blitzing from the second level.
Edge: Push
Special teams
UW named senior Collin Larsh the starting kicker after he got most of the reps during camp following an injury to sophomore Jack Van Dyke. Larsh has been shaky throughout his career, so expect the Badgers to continue pushing the envelope on fourth down in opponent territory unless Larsh's accuracy changes significantly.
Dotson is one of the Big Ten’s best punt returners and he’ll challenge UW punter Andy Vujnovich to be accurate with his kicks — more than likely toward the sideline to keep the ball out of his hands.
Look out for UW’s Devin Chandler as a kicker returner. He showed good agility when he has space.
Edge: Push
Trends
Badgers coach Paul Chryst is 1-1 in season openers against AP ranked opponents, with the win being a 16-14 victory over No. 5 LSU in 2016 at Lambeau Field. The last time UW faced a ranked team at home in its season opener was in 1995, when No. 13 Colorado came to Madison and won 43-7.
Penn State, which lost its season opener against Indiana last season, is trying to avoid losing back-to-back season openers for the first time since 2000 and 2001.
If the Badgers win, Ohio State will be the only Big Ten Conference foe that Chryst hasn’t beat as the coach of UW.