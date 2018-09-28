The Bills opened the season with a 47-3 butt-kicking at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, then fell behind 28-3 in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Then they followed those two stinkers up by blowing out the Minnesota Vikings in the Twin Cities, building a 27-0 halftime lead in a 27-6 win, the kind of victory no one – with the possible exception of coach Sean McDermott – saw coming.
“They’ve been in crazy games,” Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “So when you’re looking at as you’re preparing for this opponent, you’re not really sure (what to think). The statistics say one thing, but I’m not really sure how relevant they all are because they’ve been in so many different types of games.”
McDermott insisted he had a good feeling before the trip to Minnesota – “I thought we had a good week of practice,” he said, chuckling, “(and) I know that's kind of coach-speak in some people’s minds, but it was real” – but perhaps the decision to play rookie Josh Allen at quarterback is paying off. After trading A.J. McCarron to Oakland at the end of camp, McDermott went with Nathan Peterman in the opener, then made the switch. Allen, the No. 7 overall pick, has been fearless – as shown by his decision to hurdle Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr last week – and leads the Bills in rushing yards.
“He jumps off the tape,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “And if you give him an open lane, he's going to take it and he can make you pay for it. I mean, he's a rookie. You can see he can be a little reckless at times. He hurdled a defender – and I'm sure we've all seen it – in Minnesota at midfield. That's not something you see too often. But this is a young guy who is excited about playing, who’s a good, big athlete that can make plays on his feet. So it’s something we’re certainly aware of.”