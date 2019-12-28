2. WHO ARE THESE GUYS?

The Lions got off to a 2-0-1 start and had a winning record when the Packers last saw them on Oct. 14, when a couple of breaks went the Packers’ way in a 23-22 victory at Lambeau Field. The Lions team they’ll face this time around at Ford Field barely resembles that group at this point, having lost eight in a row and lost a number of key players to injury.

For starters, quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve, and the Lions are now down to third-string QB David Blough (above), an undrafted free agent who has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns passes (four) since taking over for Jeff Driskel. Also on IR are wide receiver Marvin Jones, rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson and three of the Lions’ top linebackers.

“You’ve got to check yourself and realize that we’re playing a team that’s, they’re still getting paid. There’s a lot of pride,” Rodgers said. “It’s important that we approach this game understanding how much we have to gain from winning. Like I’ve said over the years, the great teams win these games. If we want to be that great team that gets an opportunity to be in the mix for the one seed, for sure gets a bye, gets a chance to relax for a week and get ready for an opponent, these are the kind of games you win.”