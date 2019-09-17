Michigan rushed for 320 yards against the Badgers last season, the most by a UW opponent since Oregon had 345 in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
A good chunk of that damage (134 yards) came from quarterbacks Shea Patterson (above) and Dylan McCaffery on run-pass options. Patterson had an 81-yard run and later scored a key touchdown, while McCaffery scored on a 44-yard burst. Patterson injured an oblique muscle on his first snap of the 2019 season, so the bye week came at a good time. McCaffery also likely will see time vs. UW.
The Wolverines would love to get junior Donovan Peoples-Jones back for this game. Peoples-Jones, who had 47 receptions for 612 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018, has missed the first two games with an unspecified injury. Left tackle Jon Runyan, who also has missed the first two games, is expected to be in the lineup vs. UW.
True freshman Zach Charbonnet has been the primary ball-carrier for the Wolverines, rushing for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries. UW leads the nation in rushing defense, allowing 20.5 yards per game.