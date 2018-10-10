UW allowed 407 passing yards last week against Nebraska, the most its surrendered to any opponent in more than a decade. The Badgers haven’t been the same defensively since losing seven starters in the offseason, and they may also be severely shorthanded Saturday at Michigan. Two of their top three cornerbacks — Deron Harrell (head) and Caesar Williams (left leg) — are questionable to play, and starting safety Scott Nelson will miss the first half after being ejected for targeting in the third quarter against the Cornhuskers.
Top defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (left leg) also enters the weekend questionable, and UW’s No. 1 outside linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel, is still working his way back to full strength from an ankle injury he suffered against BYU four weeks ago.
Michigan, which finished 91st nationally in scoring offense last season, has scored more than 40 points in four of its last five games. Quarterback Shea Patterson, who transferred from Ole Miss in the offseason, has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,187 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior running back Karan Higdon’s 582 yards and five touchdowns have come on just 101 carries.
EDGE | MICHIGAN
KEY STAT | RUSHING OFFENSE
The Wolverines have gained more than 170 rushing yards in five straight contests and scored at least one rushing touchdown in every game this season.