The Badgers will be without both of their starting safeties for the first half. But they should be able survive 30 minutes without junior Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson, both of whom were ejected last week for targeting penalties, because Northwestern’s passing game has been putrid.
Wildcats sophomore quarterback Hunter Johnson (above), a highly regarded transfer from Clemson, is completing less than 50 percent of his throws and has four interceptions in 68 attempts. Senior wide receiver Bennett Skowrenek has 12 catches for 141 yards, but no other Wildcats have more than seven receptions. Sophomore receiver JJ Jefferson has Northwestern’s only touchdown reception of the season, a 50-yarder to give the Wildcats some separation in the second half against UNLV in Week 2.
One bright spot for Northwestern has been redshirt freshman tailback Drake Anderson, who has 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries. UW senior outside linebacker Zack Baun continued his hot start with another great game in a 35-14 win over Michigan last week. He already has five tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.