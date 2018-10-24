Four-year starting quarterback Clayton Thorson is averaging more than 40 pass attempts per game this season as Northwestern tries to overcome injury issues at running back. Starting tailback Jeremy Larkin rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns through three games before retiring due to a neck condition. Thorson’s completed 61.1 percent of his passes this season for 1,905 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s coming off his worst performance of the year at Rutgers, but the week before he led a 99-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes to force overtime in the Wildcats’ win over Nebraska. While the Badgers forced five first-half turnovers against Illinois last week, they’re still susceptible to giving up big plays.
Wisconsin ranks 79th nationally against the run, a category it hasn’t ranked outside the top 25 in since 2011. Four potential starters on defense for the Badgers — nose tackle Olive Sagapolu (left leg), defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (left leg) and safeties D’Cota Dixon (right leg) and Scott Nelson (right leg) — could miss Saturday’s game. Cornerback Faion Hicks (left leg) is expected to return.
EDGE | NORTHWESTERN
KEY STAT | NAGEL’S STREAK
Northwestern wide receiver Flynn Nagel’s 25-game catch streak is the second-longest in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State’s KJ Hill. Nagel currently ranks third in the conference with 693 receiving yards and second in catches with 56.