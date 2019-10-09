Senior quarterback Brian Lewerke (above) is on his way to having a career year for the Spartans.
The three-year starter is avoiding the interceptions that plagued him a year ago, having thrown just two picks in 212 attempts thus far. He has 11 touchdowns and has shown good mobility, picking up first downs with his feet when needed. Darrell Stewart Jr. (41 catches, 624 yards, four touchdowns) is his top target.
Elijah Collins is the Spartans’ top rusher, averaging 79.3 yards per game.
The question will be how Michigan State handles UW’s pass rush. The Badgers have 21 sacks this season, two more than they had all of last year, with senior outside linebacker Zack Baun leading the way with six. The Spartans have only allowed eight sacks this season, but four of them came last week against Ohio State.
Expect UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to continue to dial up pressure.