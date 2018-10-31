No one in the country has scored fewer points than Rutgers this season. The Scarlet Knights average 15.1 points per game. Only Texas-San Antonio averages fewer yards per game than Rutgers’ 269.9, and the Scarlet Knights also rank outside the top 100 in both rushing and passing offense.
Freshman Artur Sitkowski has started all eight games at quarterback for Rutgers (103-for-208 passing for 839 yards and three TDs, with 15 interceptions). Sophomore Raheem Blackshear is the Scarlet Knights' leading rusher and receiver.
While UW’s defense hasn’t performed that poorly, the Badgers are fighting through issues on that side of the ball. They rank 76th in the nation against the run and have allowed at least 20 points in each of their past four games. The group has been hampered by injuries throughout Big Ten play. Nose tackle Olive Sagapolu (right arm) will miss Saturday’s game, while defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk could be out for the fourth straight week. Safeties Scott Nelson (right leg) and D’Cota Dixon (right leg) and cornerback Deron Harrell (right leg) also enter the weekend questionable.