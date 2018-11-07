Penn State also enters the game with injury questions at quarterback. The Nittany Lions expect starter Trace McSorley (right knee) to play, but he was hobbled in last week’s 42-7 loss to Michigan. Backup QB Tommy Stevens ended up rotating in for part of that game. McSorley has had a down senior season as a passer by his standards, completing 52 percent of his passes for 1,711 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
UW's run defense will be tested; Penn State's Miles Sanders ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 848 rushing yards (5.9 average) and eight TDs this season. UW’s secondary has improved throughout the season, and the Badgers could get safety Scott Nelson (hamstring) and cornerback Deron Harrell (ankle) back from extended absences.