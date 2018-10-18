Illinois’ offense could be heavy on the read-option, something Michigan used to break off some big gains against the Badgers last week. Its effectiveness for the Illini hasn’t always been consistent, though.
After a 116-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance from quarterback A.J. Bush against Rutgers on Oct. 6, he carried the ball 20 times for 24 yards in a 46-7 loss to Purdue last week. The running back tandem of junior Reggie Corbin and sophomore Mike Epstein could be dangerous. The pair have combined for 881 yards on 123 carries (7.16 average) and eight touchdowns this season.
Overall, the Illini hold the 22nd-best rushing offense in the country but rank 117th in the passing game. UW’s defense hasn’t played particularly well since its loss to BYU on Sept. 15 and currently ranks 69th nationally against the run.
The Badgers could be without a number of key members of the secondary Saturday. Safeties D’Cota Dixon (right leg), Scott Nelson (right leg) and Reggie Pearson (left leg) and cornerback Faion Hicks (left leg) are all questionable to play. Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (left leg) was ruled out Monday.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | SUDDEN-CHANGE DEFENSE
UW has surrendered just one touchdown on the six opponent drives resulting from turnovers this season. Dating back to the start of the 2017 season, the Badgers have allowed points on just nine of 25 “sudden-change” possessions following turnovers (five touchdowns, four field goals).