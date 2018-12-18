While defense leads the way for Miami, the play of its offense has often determined results. The Hurricanes are 7-0 when scoring more than 21 points this season and 0-5 when posting 21 points or less.
Miami’s had quarterback issues of its own, as senior Malik Rosier ultimately lost his job to freshman N’Kosi Perry. Perry’s completed just 51.6 percent of his passes this season for 1,089 yards but has thrown 13 touchdowns to only five interceptions.
The Badgers rank 57th nationally against the run after staying in the top five of that category each of the past three years. It doesn’t help that inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (undisclosed injury) will sit out the bowl game. UW’s passing defense, however, has improved throughout the season. It now ranks 38th in the country despite a number of young and inexperienced players in the secondary.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | T.J. EDWARDS
With Connelly out, UW may rely even more heavily on senior inside linebacker T.J. Edwards, the Big Ten’s active leader in tackles with 358. He has 104 stops on the year and needs just five in the Pinstripe Bowl to crack the Badgers’ all-time top 10 in that category.