Monona Grove High graduate Toren Young leads Iowa in rushing with 234 yards on 43 carries. Another Wisconsin native, Menomonie High graduate Nate Stanley, has nearly identical stats to Hornibrook after three games. He’s completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 583 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Stanley endured a nightmare performance at Camp Randall Stadium last season, completing just 8-of-24 passes for 41 yards and an interception in UW’s 38-14 victory.
Stanley will face a different Badgers defense this time at Kinnick Stadium that replaced seven starters in the offseason.
BYU rushed for 191 yards on just 28 carries against UW last week, although Iowa’s offense may prove to be less tasking to solve schematically.
The Badgers’ new-look defense played well in its first two games this season against Western Kentucky and New Mexico.
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel enters Saturday’s game questionable after leaving in the first quarter against the Cougars last week with a right leg injury.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | PASSING DEFENSE
The Badgers have allowed 145 passing yards per game, a number that would have ranked first nationally last season.