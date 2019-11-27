Tanner Morgan (above) wasn’t projected to be Minnesota’s starting quarterback, but when Zack Annexstad seriously injured his foot during training camp, Morgan took over. He’s put together one of the best seasons by a quarterback in program history — his 2,679 passing yards are tied for the most in a season by a Gophers’ QB, and his 26 touchdowns are a single-season program record. Morgan leads the Big Ten in passing, and has two top-tier wide receivers at his disposal.
Senior Tyler Johnson (1,025) and sophomore Rashod Bateman (1,023) are one of two pairs of teammates to have 1,000 or more receiving yards apiece this season, and each has 10 touchdowns. Johnson is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, while Bateman is 6-2 and 210 pounds, and their physicality at the point of the catch is tough to match.
A stout running game (184.7 yards per game) behind an offensive line that averages 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds only makes it more difficult to commit to slowing down Johnson and Bateman. Running back Rodney Smith has 1,063 yards on the ground. That massive line will test UW’s pass rush, which had trouble getting to Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell last week as he was quick to deliver passes.
Chris Orr leads UW with 64 total tackles and 11 sacks.