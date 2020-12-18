WHEN THE GOPHERS HAVE THE BALL

After posting one of the best offensive seasons in the history of its program, Minnesota has taken a step back this year.

Losing a talented receiver such as Tyler Johnson to the NFL certainly hurt, but Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan isn’t the wildly efficient passer he was last season and the offense has reflected that. Morgan ranks fourth in the Big Ten at 206.6 passing yards per game and he’s thrown for just five touchdowns.

Minnesota lost its top offensive weapon when Rashod Bateman opted out after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Despite not playing in last week’s win against Nebraska, Bateman still leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns. Chris Autman-Bell — who averages more than 20 yards per catch — is the team’s top receiving threat with 19 catches and 397 yards.