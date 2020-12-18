WHEN THE GOPHERS HAVE THE BALL

After posting one of the best offensive seasons in the history of its program, Minnesota has taken a step back this year.
Losing a talented receiver such as Tyler Johnson to the NFL certainly hurt, but Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan isn’t the wildly efficient passer he was last season and the offense has reflected that. Morgan ranks fourth in the Big Ten at 206.6 passing yards per game and he’s thrown for just five touchdowns.
Minnesota lost its top offensive weapon when Rashod Bateman opted out after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Despite not playing in last week’s win against Nebraska, Bateman still leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns. Chris Autman-Bell — who averages more than 20 yards per catch — is the team’s top receiving threat with 19 catches and 397 yards.
Stopping the run will be crucial this week for the Badgers’ front seven. Minnesota’s offense uses a heavy dose of run-pass options and is built on a foundation of between-the-tackles runs. The Gophers average 178.7 rushing yards per game in their losses and 220.3 in their wins. Mohamed Ibrahim (above)— who won the conference’s tailback of the year award this year — leads the Big Ten in rushing (925 yards) and rushing touchdowns (15), so the Badgers can expect to see him carry the ball often. Last season, UW held Minnesota to 76 rushing yards on 40 attempts.
UW’s inside linebacker duo of Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal have been tackling machines, with Sanborn’s 36 tackles leading the team while Chenal’s 28 are second. They’ve also been used often as blitzers, so expect them to be applying pressure to Morgan throughout the game.
EDGE | UW
