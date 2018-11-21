Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR WINTER WEATHER IMPACTING LATE HOLIDAY TRAVEL... CONFIDENCE CONTINUES TO INCREASE FOR A WINTER WEATHER EVENT TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT AS LOW PRESSURE STRENGTHENS AND PASSES BY TO THE SOUTH. THERE REMAINS UNCERTAINTY REGARDING THE EXACT TRACK AND STRENGTH OF THE SYSTEM ALONG WITH LOW LEVEL TEMPERATURES. HOWEVER THE POTENTIAL IS INCREASING FOR RAIN AND SNOW, OR ALL SNOW TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA ON SUNDAY CONTINUING INTO MONDAY MORNING. EXPECTED IMPACTS FROM THE WINTER WEATHER INCLUDING DETERIORATING DRIVING CONDITIONS AND VISIBILITY MAY INTERFERE WITH LATE HOLIDAY TRAVEL, AS WELL AS THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST FORECAST OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS ON THIS DEVELOPING WEATHER SITUATION.