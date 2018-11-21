The Gophers rank outside the top 70 nationally in scoring, total, rushing and passing offense, although they have scored at least 28 points in five of their eight Big Ten games. Since taking over for the injured Zack Annexstad five weeks ago, freshman quarterback Tanner Morgan’s completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,110 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s got the Big Ten’s leading receiver helping him out in Tyler Johnson, who’s caught 70 passes this season for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns. Minnesota running back Rodney Smith suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 2, making way for another freshman, Mohamed Ibrahim, to take over as the lead back. He’s rushed for 815 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games.
UW gave up 462 yards to Purdue last week, including 386 through the air, and hopes to bounce back against a less explosive offense this week. Even after allowing 44 points to the Boilermakers, the Badgers still rank 41st nationally in scoring defense.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | TURNOVERS
Only two FBS teams have committed more turnovers than Minnesota’s 25 this season. The Badgers’ 20 takeaways, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.