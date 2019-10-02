UW senior outside linebacker Zack Baun (above) gave a sneak preview of what to expect from Kent State.
“A lot of gadget plays,” he said. “Spread you out. Really wide splits. A lot of screens. A lot of deep balls.”
The Golden Flashes are coming off a monster performance two weeks ago in a 62-20 win over Bowling Green in which they finished with 750 total yards, with an even split of 375 through the air and on the ground. Junior quarterback Dustin Crum has thrown for 697 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in 86 attempts. His favorite targets are sophomore Isaiah McKoy (18 receptions, 288 yards, three TDs) and senior Kavious Price (18-136-2).
Baun has 6½ of UW’s 30 tackles for loss through four games. He also leads the team with three sacks and six quarterback hurries and shares the team lead with two forced fumbles.