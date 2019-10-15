Illinois has been dealing with injuries and inconsistent play from its quarterbacks. Brandon Peters, a junior Michigan transfer, missed last week’s game against the Wolverines due to a head injury. He’s questionable for Saturday. Peters was under center for Illinois in its best offensive performances this season, but is also prone to turnovers — he’s got four interceptions and two lost fumbles in five games.
If Peters doesn’t play, redshirt freshman Matt Robinson (above) is likely to start as he did against Michigan. He helped the Illini put a scare into the Wolverines, as they cut the deficit to 28-25 early in the fourth quarter.
Illinois’ biggest weakness offensively — staying on the field — is the UW defense’s greatest strength. The Badgers continue to lead the nation in third-down defense (15.7% allowed), while the Illini convert just 36.5% of their third-down tries. UW senior outside linebacker Zack Baun (6.0 sacks) should play a big role, as Illinois allows 3.5 sacks per game.